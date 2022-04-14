Pokemon GO: How to Complete Spring into Spring Collection Challenge

The newest Spring event in Pokemon GO has a new Collection Challenge. The event is called Spring Into Spring and it happens this time every year. With this next phase in Pokemon GO, there is also a new island called Ula’ula with brand new tasks and rewards to enjoy. There is so much to enjoy in Pokemon GO right now, but something you’ll want to do now is the Collection Challenge in Spring Into Spring in Pokemon GO.

When is the Spring Into Spring Collection Challenge Event?

The Spring Into Spring event and its Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO has begun and ends on Monday, April 18, at 8:00 p.m. local time. The bonuses for this event are 2x Hatch Candy, 1/2 Hatch Distance, 2x Lucky Egg Duration, and special Shadow Pokemon for Team GO Rocket Grunts.

The most special part of this new Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO is that select Pokemon have flower crowns for a limited time. This is a special cosmetic that makes these Pokemon rarer than shiny Pokemon.

The Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

The Pokemon GO Spring Into Spring Collection Challenge in 2022 is helping Trainers get outside and catch some great Pokemon. It is worth noting that there are no debuting Pokemon with this event, but that isn’t to say there won’t be in the near future. Here is the list of Pokemon you’ll need to catch to complete the Collection Challenge:

Bunnelby

Jigglypuff

Nidoran (M)

Nidoran (F)

Whismur

Flower Crown Buneary

Flower Crown Chansey

Flower Crown Eevee

Flower Crown Pikachu

The reward for collecting all of these Pokemon is 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and an encounter with a Flower Crown Togetic.

Again, some of the rarest Pokemon in Pokemon GO will be available to catch in the Collection Challenge. The Flower Crown versions of Pokemon are extremely rare and can only be caught in special events like this. Speaking of limited time, the only time you’ll be able to catch Tapu Bulu is in the Five-Star Raid right now. This weekend, be sure to enjoy your Easter by getting out there and catching some exceptionally rare Pokemon.

For more on all things Pokemon GO, be sure to check out our Pokemon GO guides. If you need help with Team GO Rocket Grunts or leaders like Giovanni, we’ve got you covered. Whatever it is, Attack of the Fanboy has your back.

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.