Coming in alongside the new Pokemon Air Adventures crossover, you’ll soon be able to find Mega Latios and Mega Latias within the world of Pokemon GO! These legendaries have been fan favorites since their introduction in Generation Three. These two Pokemon are great psychic types and would make a great addition to anybody’s team, so players are itching to get their hands on them.

However, players that are not only avid Pokemon Go players but also Shiny Hunters may be wondering: are these two Pokemon capable of being Shiny? Are you able to get them in the game this way, or are we going to have to wait until they are added in at a later point? Let’s dive right into it, and see what to expect when you come across these Legendary Pokemon!

Pokemon GO – Can Mega Latios and Latias Be Shiny

Starting on May 3rd, 2022 at 10:00 am and ending on May 8th, 2022 at 8:00 pm, you’ll have plenty of time to get involved in all of the new features coming alongside this event. However, the addition of Mega Evolutions and the possibility of getting your hands on Latios and Latias are making players eager to get into it. But, what do you need to do to get your hands on these Pokemon?

You’ll need to partake in Mega Raids when the event starts, as that is where you’ll come across these two Legendary Pokemon. Thankfully, during the May Community Day events, you’ll be able to get your hands on some free Raid Passes, as well as plenty of items and Pokeballs. You’ll need to come prepared if you’re looking to leave with some new Pokemon, as Legendary Pokemon have some of the lowest catch rates of any in the game.

Thankfully, players that are looking to get their hands on a Shiny pair of Legendaries are in luck, as Latios and Latias can be Shiny during these raids. You’ll just need to make sure that you are bringing along the right kind of items, with plenty of different types of PokeBalls, and items like Razz Berries to help you catch them. Razz Berries can help increase your chances of capture by 1.5x, and while that may still be a small amount, anything will help during these raids.

You’ll need to make sure that you also have some Powerful Pokemon to bring along with you, since you will need to battle them, and then attempt to capture them. It’s exciting to see that they’re adding in so many new features, and with their additions to Mega Raids, you’ll need to be on your best game to bring them on your journey!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.