Pokemon GO: Best Teams for Flying Cup in Season 11 (May 2022)

Learn who to bring to the field during the Flying Cup in Pokemon Go!

May 1st, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

Pokemon-Go-Flying-Cup

If you’re looking to spread your wings and learn some more about the Flying Type Pokemon that inhabit the world of Pokemon GO, you could always try your hand at some of the special Cups that are available in the game. You’ll be able to face off against other trainers, putting your battle skills to the test to see who truly is the very best, like no one ever was.

But, how do you get involved in the Flying Cup, and what do you need to do to make sure that you’re ready to take them on? Let’s dive into this subject, where we will go over what you’ll need for this, as well as the requirements for your Pokemon to be able to enter. We’ll also give you some Meta picks as to who the best to enter would be. Let’s get right to it, then!

Pokemon GO – Flying Cup May 2022 Meta Pokemon and Requirements

Pokemon-GO-How-To-Get-More-Poke-Balls-Before-GO-Fest-2021

To be able to enter the Pokemon GO Flying Cup, you’ll need to make sure that the Pokemon that you’d like to enter meets these two requirements:

  • At or Below 1,500 CP
  • Need To Be Flying Type Pokemon

Once you have made sure that you’re ready to go with your team, you’ll need to be ready to select who you’d like in your corner. It seems according to most players, that Aerodactyl is going to be the cornerstone of making a successful team, as they are not only a tank, but also deliver a great amount of DPS. Selecting any of these Pokemon, along with these moves, will help you achieve major success in the Flying Cup.

  • Aerodactyl
  • Mantine
  • Altaria
  • Emolga
  • Zapdos
  
  • Articuno
  • Togekiss
  • Skarmory
  • Tropius
Creating a team using these five Pokemon will give you your best chance to survive. Aerodactyl is going to be your best choice through the bunch, as they offer a large HP pool and a lot of DPS. Our personal choice for a team to help you succeed through the Flying Cup would be:

  • Aerodactyl (Shadow) – Rock Throw, Rock Slide, and Iron Head
  • Mantine – Bubble, Bubble Beam, and Ice Beam
  • Zapdos – Thundershock, Thunderbolt, and Drill Peck

Leading off with Aerodactyl is great, as they have great moves and an awful lot of protection to help you survive the initial attack wave that comes through. Exposing the Flying Type‘s weakness to Electric and Ice with Zapdos and Mantine, who also happen to be resistant to some of those attacks, will help you take on the offensive and take down your foes with ease. Just be careful, as Mantine is weak against Electric attacks, but has powerful Ice attacks to bring your opponents crashing from the skies.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

