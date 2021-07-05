Pokémon GO – Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour Guide, Can Bulbasaur be Shiny

It’s almost time for Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. This weekly event always turns the focus onto one particular Pokémon species, with this week’s putting the very first species in the Pokédex in the spotlight. Along with this comes a big bonus for players to enjoy along with catching all of the Grass type starter they can. To help break the whole thing down, here’s our Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO with tips on how to catch Shiny Bulbasaur.

Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour Guide

Below we break down everything about Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO by answering the most frequently asked questions about the event. And we start at the most important place, letting you know when it all begins.

When is Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO

You can follow each week’s Spotlight Hour in this schedule for July 2021. Every one comes on Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in your local time zone. So for this one you can expect the event to start off on Tuesday, July 6th at 6pm, ending one hour later at 7pm. What’s happening during that hour? Keep reading to find out.

What is the Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour Bonus

Of course, the big bonus for Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour is the massively increased spawn rate of the featured Pokémon during the event. Pretty much everything in the wild will be Bulbasaur, including those from Incense and Lure Modules. On top of this players will get 2x Catch XP for anything they catch during the hour. Clear out your Research stack if you have one, since there likely won’t be too many more extra XP events in the future given how many there have been lately.

And you have one more reason to catch all of the Bulbasaur you can during the event. This will be another great chance to catch Shiny Bulbasaur in Pokémon GO.

Can Bulbasaur be Shiny, How to Catch Shiny Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur can be shiny during the Spotlight Hour event in Pokémon GO for July 2021. The rate won’t be boosted, so you will still need to check a lot of them in the hopes that you get lucky, but it’s still the best chance you’ll have for a long time. As far as tips for how to catch Shiny Bulbasaur during Spotlight Hour, the key is simply to encounter as many Bulbasaur as you can. Check all of them in the wild, keep an Incense and/or Lure active when possible, work on Fifth Anniversary event Field Research, and any other way you have to encounter new Bulbsaur in the game.

And that’s our Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO including tips on how to catch Shiny Bulbasaur.