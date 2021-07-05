A new Pokémon GO event means that players have a bunch of new Fifth Anniversary Field Research tasks and rewards to watch out for. In fact, many of these will be important for completing the new Collection Challenge which tasks you with catching every single starter in the whole game. They’re all available via Field Research tasks, if that’s the easiest way for you to find them, but you need to know which tasks. To help, here’s our Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary event Field Research tasks and rewards list.

Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all of the event exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards you can encounter during the Fifth Anniversary celebration event. You can get these by spinning PokéStops during the event, which you can find out more about from the previous link. Once you get the Field Research task you can tell if it is tied to the Fifth Anniversary Celebration by the yellow border and “event” tag. If it has this then it means you will receive one of the listed rewards below for that task, otherwise it’s the standard monthly reward.

Note: All encounters can be shiny except for Oshatott, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie.

Catch 5 Pokémon – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile

Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokémon – Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip

Make 5 Great Throws – Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms – Snivy, Tepig, or Oshawott

Send 5 Gifts – Chespin, Fennekin, or Froakie

Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy – 8 Poké Balls

And that’s all of the Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary event Field Research tasks and rewards. As you can see they are split in between generations, offering the starters for each in the specific task. This will help you finish up the Collection Challenge if you can’t find them in the wild or near Lures.