Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge Guide – How to Catch Them All

The Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge is launching all around the world in Pokémon GO as the new event unfolds. These special tasks have been a major feature in some recent events, though the difficulty has swung wildly from very challenging to almost too easy. For this one players will definitely have to put in some effort, but the length of the event should make it easier. To help though, here’s our Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge guide, showing you how to catch them all.

Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge Guide

It seems like Pokémon GO players will need to catch every single started in the entire franchise to complete this new Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge. Of course, most of these will have their spawn rates boosted during the event, but some will require more than just wandering around the neighborhood. Below we have the full list of Pokémon you need to catch to complete the Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge and list the methods of catching them in parenthesis.

Note: Hatching from eggs does not count as a “catch” for a Collection Challenge. Below we list if they are boosted in the wild and/or via Lure Modules. We also note if they can be found in raids or via event exclusive Field Research encounters (see that guide for which to watch out for and complete).

Bulbasaur (wild, lure, research)

Charmander (wild, lure, research)

Squirtle (wild, lure, research)

Chikorita (lure, research)

Cyndaquil (lure, research)

Totodile (lure, research)

Treecko (wild, lure, research)

Torchic (wild, lure, research)

Mudkip (wild, lure, research)

Turtwig (lure, research)

Chimchar (lure, research)

Piplup (lure, research)

Snivy (wild, lure, research)

Tepig (wild, lure, research)

Oshawott (wild, lure, research)

Chespin (lure, research, raid)

Fennekin (lure, research, raid)

Froakie (lure, research, raid)

Flying Pikachu (wild, raid)

Rewards: Flying Pikachu encounter, 80 Poké Balls, and 3 Rare Candy

So that’s our Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge guide, showing you how to catch them all. Check back for any updates on tougher to find characters as the event unfolds.

- This article was updated on:July 5th, 2021