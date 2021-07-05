Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary Event Guide, Everything you Need to Know

As of very soon Pokémon GO will be celebrating its Fifth Anniversary of release with a brand new event. This celebration will feature a lot of big bonuses and rewards, but to get them all you need to know what to do. There will be new shiny Pokémon, a new Flying Pikachu, a Collection Challenge, and more. It’s tough keeping track of all the various bonuses in the event so we’ve compiled them all in one place. Here’s the Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary Celebration event guide with everything you need to know.

Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary Celebration Event Guide

The best way to break all of the bonuses and things to do during the Fith Anniversary Celebration event is to seperate it all out into the most frequently asked questions. And we should start with when players should expect the festivities to being and end.

When is the Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary Event, When does it End

The Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary Celebration event will kick off on the same day that the mega hit mobile game launched on iPhone and Android. That is on Tuesday, July 6th starting at 10am in your local time zone. It will continue for quite a while after that, ending on Thursday, July 15th at 8pm local time. What’s going on during these days? Find out below.

What’s Going on During the Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary Event, What are th Bonuses

Here’s all of the various bonuses and effects that players can expect throughout the Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary event.

1 hour Lure Module duration

Special daily bonus Field Research tasks that reward encounters with Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie

A new Collection Challenge that rewards Flying Pikachu, Rare Candy, and “a massive amount of Poké Balls”

Shiny Meltan available from Mystery Boxes

Shiny Darumaka introduced

Jump-Start Special Research available to those who didn’t get it last year

Fifth Anniversary Gift stickers available from PokéStops, Gifts, and the in-game shop

Expanded Item Storage up to 3,500 unlocked at 1pm Pacific Time on July 5th

A new Special, Ultra, and Adventure Box will be available in the in-game shop

Fireworks will be in the sky

Along with all of this will be a new set of spawns in the wild and new raid battles at nearby gyms. Keep reading to find out more.

What Pokémon are Spawning in the Wild During the Fifth Anniversary Celebration Event

Here’s all of the Pokémon that will spawn more frequently in the wild during the Fifth Anniversary Celebration event.

Note: (S) means the encounter can be shiny

Bulbasaur (S)

Charmander (S)

Squirtle (S)

Flying Pikachu

Treecko (S)

Torchic (S)

Mudkip (S)

Snivy (S)

Tepig (S)

Oshawott

Darumaka (S)

Along with these will be a lot of Pokémon that appear more frequently when you are near an active Lure Module. They are…

Bulbasaur (S)

Charmander (S)

Squirtle (S)

Chikorita (S)

Cyndaquil (S)

Totodile (S)

Treecko (S)

Torchic (S)

Mudkip (S)

Turtwig (S)

Chimchar (S)

Piplup (S)

Snivy (S)

Tepig (S)

Oshawott

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

And beyond this, players can find rare starters and other Pokémon in raids at nearby gyms.

What Pokémon are in Raids

Here’s the new Pokémon being introduced to raids as part of the Fifth Anniversary event. All are in one-star raids.

Flying Pikachu

Darumaka (S)

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

So far this is all that we know will be going on during the Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary Celebration event. Check back for more guides and any updates as it rolls out around the world.

