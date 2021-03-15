Along with all the other bonuses, the Charge Up! event brings a new set of exclusive Field Research to Pokémon GO. Completing them can reward Eletric-type encounters or Mega Energy, so players will certainly want to get a few done before the event ends. To help, here’s our Pokémon GO Charge Up! Field Research guide with all the tasks and rewards.

Charge Up! Field Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokémon GO

Below are all of the Field Research tasks you can receive during the Charge Up! event in Pokémon GO. The usual set are still available, but the ones listed below will be highlighted yellow with an Event tag to let you know they are exclusive to the Charge Up! celebration. Complete them to receive the reward listed below. If the Pokémon encounter can be shiny it is marked with (S).

Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon – Joltik encounter

Power up Pokémon 7 times – 10 Ampharos Mega Energy

Note: We will be updating this list as more players encounter other Field Research tasks and report the rewards. If we are missing any please let us know, but we will be gathering info and updating as quickly as we can.

Some solid rewards are mixed in there, especially if you’re a big fan of Electric characters. More events are on the way for those who won’t be playing religiously during this event. Watch for more guides and news from us as the events draw closer throughout the month. 2021 has already been one of the busiest in Pokémon GO history, so anything is possible in the months ahead. But that’s our Pokémon GO Charge Up! Field Research guide with all the tasks and rewards. Come back for more and check out the full event guide here, we have everything you need to know in there including which character spawn in the wild.