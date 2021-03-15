Pokémon GO Charge Up! Event Guide – Everything you need to Know

The Charge Up! event is about to begin in Pokémon GO and there’s a lot you need to know to get the most out of this Electric-type celebration. Like the Psychic Spectacular and Bug Out events before it, this event focuses on just the one type and offers lots of bonuses and features surrounding them. So here’s our full Pokémon GO Charge Up! event guide giving you everything you need to know.

Charge Up! Event Guide for Pokémon GO

Here’s some of the most important information for the frequently asked questions about the Charge Up! event in Pokémon GO. Most of the bonuses revolve around Eletric-type Pokémon.

When is the Charge Up! Event, When does it End

The Charge Up! event runs from Tuesday, March 16th at 10am until Monday, March 22nd at 8pm. All these times are for your local time zone, so it will roll out one hour at a time starting in the Pacific Ocean and moving west. So, with six days to enjoy all the bonuses of the celebration, what exactly should players be doing?

What to do During Charge Up! Event in Pokémon GO (Bonuses)

As the Charge Up! event focuses on Eletric-type Pokémon, the main bonuses center around them. For one, Tynamo and its evolution family have been added to Pokémon GO, so see how to catch and evolve them in that linked guide. Also added to the game is Mega Manectric, which we’ve created a full raid guide for here.

Beyond that, there will be a new set of Field and Timed Research so watch for our guide on that once it goes live. You’ll also get more evolution items when opening gifts, in case you need to stock up. But mostly what you’ll be doing during the whole event is catching Electric Pokémon that appear in the wild and through other methods. See all the info on that below.

What Pokémon Spawn in the Wild During Charge Up!

Here’s all the Pokémon that will be appearing more frequently in the wild during the Charge Up! event. These should also be more common when using a Lure so if you need more of them be sure to activate one if you’ll be playing for a while. Those that can be shiny have been marked with (S)

Alolan Geodude (S)

Voltorb (S)

Electrike (S)

Tynamo

Stunfisk

This won’t be the only way to get more Electric characters though. See eggs and raids below.

What Pokémon Hatch from 5km Eggs During Charge Up!

New 5km eggs received from Poké Stops during the event will feature the below Pokémon more frequently. Sometimes the egg will draw from the normal egg pool, so it isn’t guaranteed, but they should be much more common. Shiny possible hatches are marked with (S)

Pichu (S)

Elekid (S)

Electrike (S)

Shinx (S)

Joltik

Tynamo

Finally the raid poll will be changed quite a bit. See the whole set below.

What Pokémon are in Raids During Charge Up!

Here’s the Pokémon that will be available in raids during the Charge Up! event. (S) means they can be shiny when caught.

One-Star Raids Voltorb (S) Shinx (S) Blitzle Klink (S) Tynamo

Three-Star Raids Alolan Raichu (S) Alolan Graveler Magenton Ampharos

Five-Star Raids Thundurus (Therian)

Mega Raids Mega Houndoom Mega Abomasnow Mega Manectric (see above for raid guide and counters)



And that’s everything you need to know in our Pokémon GO Charge Up! event guide.