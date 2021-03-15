Pokémon GO Mega Manectric Counters and Raid Guide

The Charge Up! event is rolling out around the world in Pokémon GO which means it’s time for Mega Manectric to start appearing in gyms near you. This was the surprise Mega evolved Pokémon promised a while back, with this acting as his debut in the game. Players will now be able to collect Manectric Mega Energy via raids and research as well as by catching Electrike and Manectric in the wild. But to win those raids you need the very best Mega Manectric counters in Pokémon GO, so here’s our full raid guide.

The Best Mega Manectric Counters

As an Electric type Pokémon, Mega Manectric’s best counters are mostly Ground type attackers..There’s a lot of good options here, and we list some of the very best below. For this list we stuck to strandard Pokémon, but keep reading for more on Mega and Shadow counters against Mega Manectric.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Groudon Mud Shot Earthquake Rhyperior Mud-Slap Earthquake Garchomp Mud Shot Earthquake Landorus Mud Shot Earth Power Excadrill Mud-Slap Drill Run Krookodile Mud-Slap Earthquake Golurk Mud-Slap Earth Power Golem Mud-Slap Earthquake Donphan Mud-Slap Earthquake Mamoswine Mud-Slap Bulldoze

If you do have some Shadow Pokémon available to counter Mega Manectric then you should try to use the following. Shadow Mamoswine, Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Pysstrike, Shadow Flygon with Mud Shot and Earth Power, or Shadow Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake.

So that’s the best Mega Manectric counters in Pokémon GO, but what else do you need to know? Find out below in our full raid guide.

Pokémon GO Mega Manectric Raid Guide

Below you’ll find tips, tricks, and answers to frequently asked questions about Mega Manectric raids in Pokémon GO.

When will Mega Manectric be Available

Launching alongside the Charge Up! event, Mega Manectric raids will be available starting Tuesday, March 16th at 10am in your local time zone. We don’t have an end date just yet so you might have a while to fight and catch them, but don’t waste time if you want a lot of that Mega Energy.

How Many Players are Needed

Like other Mega Raid battles, Mega Manectric puts up a tough challenge for most trainers. If you have a solid team of counters, are best friends with the other trainers, and have weather on your side you might be able to win with as few as three players. However, we recommend most teams go in with at least five or more players.

What Weather Boosts

Here’s how weather works for your Mega Manectric raids.

Rain – Boosts Mega Manectric

Sunny/Clear – Boosts your Ground counters

Those are the most important, though Fog can also boost any Dark attacks, if you are short on Ground attackers.

Can Mega Manectric be Shiny

Shiny Mega Manectric will be available immediately, though Mega Evolved Pokémon act a bit differently, of course. Once you have the 200 Manectric Mega Energy required to evolve one of your own you can use a previously caught Shiny Manectric if you’d like. After winning the raid you might encounter Shiny Manectric and be able to catch one of your own if you don’t.

And that’s our Pokémon GO Mega Manectric raid guide showing you how to beat him with the best counters.