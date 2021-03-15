The Charge Up! event has begun in Pokémon GO, bringing with it a new set of Timed Research. This is accessed on the Today tab of the Research menu and offers players a lot of Eletric themed rewards. But you have to complete all the required tasks to get them all. To help you through the quest, here’s a guide on all the Charge Up! Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.

Charge Up! Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Below are all of the tasks and rewards for the Charge Up! Timed Research quest found in the Today section of your Research menu. Head there once the event begins to find it and be sure to finish it before the celebration is over if you want all of the rewards.

Stage 1 of 4

Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon – Pikachu encounter (S)

Evolve a Pokémon – Voltorb encounter (S)

Power up Pokémon 5 times – 10 Poké Balls

Rewards: Tynamo encounter, a Unova Stone, and 10 Ampharos Mega Energy

Stage 2 of 4

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row – Magnemite encounter (S)

Make 3 Curveball Throws – Magnemite encounter (S)

Make 3 Great Throws – Magnemite encounter (S)

Rewards: Magneton encounter, a Sinnoh Stone, 10 Menectric Mega Energy

Stage 3 of 4

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Evolve 3 Electric-type Pokémon – Electabuzz encounter (S)

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 3 Razz Berries

Rewards: Porygon encounter (S), an Upgrade, 15 Mapharos Mega Energy

Stage 4 of 4

Transfer 15 Poké – 10 Poké Balls

Evolve 5 Electric-type Pokémon – Jolteon encounter

Power up Pokémon 15 times – Manectric encounter

Rewards: Tynamo encounter, a Unova Stone, and 15 Manectric Mega Energy

And that’s our Charge Up! Timed Research guide with all the tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO. For more on the event be sure to check out our full guide right here. And come back for more guides and event news throughout the event and beyond. There’s plenty more coming in March 2021 and the rest of the year. We’ll have raid and event guides for all the big stuff.