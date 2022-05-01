Pokemon GO Ditto Disguises (May 2022): Shiny Chances and How to Catch Ditto

As you get out into the real world on your Pokemon-catching adventures in Pokemon GO, you’ll be able to find the rare and elusive Ditto every month. A fan favorite from the first generation of Pokemon games, this Pocket Monster is special because he can take on the shape and form of any Pokemon in its world.

However, in Pokemon GO, you’ll have multiple ways to get your hands on this little purple blob. You can find one in the wild, or you could also find one that has taken the form of another Pokemon. But, how do you know who to go after to get your hands on Ditto? Follow along with us as we go into the details of where you’ll be able to get your hands on Ditto in May!

Pokemon Go – Ditto Disguises, Shiny Odds, and How To Catch

It seems that the Season Of Alola is going to be continuing into May, according to the Pokemon Go Official Twitter page, and that means that you’ll be able to find Ditto roaming around the world, hiding in disguise.

Trainers, the #SeasonOfAlola continues in May with the following exciting events! 🌴 🎈 Air Adventures

🌊 Water Festival

🌴 Alola to Alola Learn more here: https://t.co/4F7Q7ZTCku pic.twitter.com/Uhn0dPbadC — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 29, 2022



With Ditto still hiding out, you’ll need to know which Pokemon to keep an eye out for to get your hands on one, and from what it seems, they’re still hiding out in plain sight. You’ll want to work on catching some of these Pokemon while you’re out and about, as they seem to be the key to getting a Ditto:

Ekans

Gastly

Natu

Surskit

Finneon

Lillipup

Dwebble

Swirlix

So, it seems like Ditto hasn’t changed their mind much since the beginning of the April Fools’ 2-Oh?-22 Event that started last month, as you’ll be able to find them in the same spots as before. Thankfully, due to the enhanced Spawn Rate of these Pokemon, you should be able to get your hands on a Ditto sooner than later.

But how do you know if you got one? Well, you’ll want to keep catching any of the Pokemon listed above, and if one of them just so happens to be a Ditto, you’ll see an animation play after the capture, with your Pokemon turning into one! You’ll also have a chance to get a Shiny Ditto through this method, but it’s slightly harder to get your hands on one of those. Much like April, as well, only Ekans, Gastly, Natu, and Dwebble have the possibility to transform into a shiny Ditto once caught.

There is not a guarantee that catching a Shiny Pokemon will result in a Shiny Ditto if there is any chance of a Shiny producing a Ditto at all. Once you capture a normal Pokemon, you may end up with a Blue Ditto, rather than your standard Purple Ditto, meaning that a Shiny Pokemon has been obtained.

You’ll just want to keep trying, especially if a normally easy-to-catch Pokemon is giving you a hard time, there is a chance that it could be a Ditto in disguise. There are no other physical characteristics to show that it is a Ditto, so keep on catching ’em all until you find one!

