Pokémon GO – Dragonspiral Event Guide, Can Druddigon be Shiny

The cave Pokémon makes its debut in Pokémon GO

December 6th, 2021 by Joseph DeCupier

druddigon-pogo

The Dragonspiral Descent Event is rolling out for Pokémon GO players across the globe and it brings about new collection challenges and field research to perform in the quest for Druddigon.  After a portion of the mysterious door at the cave site becomes activated and Druddigon has appeared, hailing from the Dragonspiral Tower… If you’re lucky you might encounter a Shiny Druddigon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon GO Dragonspiral Descent Event for December 2021.

POGO Dragonspiral Event Guide

When is the Dragonspiral Descent Event?

The Dragonspiral Descent Event takes place from 10:00 AM Tuesday December 7th local time until 8:00 PM Sunday December 12th.

What is the Dragonspiral Event?

The Dragonspiral Event is the first event of the Season of Heritage and it brings with it Druddigon the cave Pokémon for the first time.  Like other events there will be both collection challenges and field research which give you a chance at catching rare shiny Pokémon as well as rewards throughout the week.

Dragonspiral Event Collection Challenge Pokémon

  • Blitzle
  • Darumaka
  • Dragonair
  • Dratini
  • Mareep
  • Seel
  • Sneasel
  • Trapinch
  • Vibrava
  • Vulpix

During the Dragonspiral Descent Event the Pokémon listed above will all be found in the wild more frequently.  Event-exclusive field research rewards can be found here. 

Dragonspiral Event Collection Rewards

  • 1000 XP
  • 3000 Stardust
  • Druddigon Encounter

Can Druddigon be Shiny, How to Catch Shiny Druddigon

Yes, Druddigon can be shiny and here’s how to catch one.  To catch a Shiny Druddigon during the Dragonspiral event you will need to get a bit lucky, though completing the Collection Challenge, Field Research or Raid Battles will be the way to get it by repeating these things during the course of the event which will span from Tuesday to Sunday.  Taking advantage of the higher spawn rates during this time will give you a better chance of getting a Shiny Druddigon.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2021

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Pokémon Go Dragonspiral Descent Field Research Rewards & Tasks
The Pokémon GO Dragonspiral Descent event is about to start rolling out all over the world and there’s not a...
Attack of the Fanboy
Zekrom Pokemon GO Counters Pokémon GO – Zekrom Counters, How to Beat Zekrom
Add a little lightning to your roster with this Legendary dragon in Pokémon GO.
Attack of the Fanboy
Reshiram Counters Pokémon GO Pokémon GO – Reshiram Counters, How to Beat Reshiram
The fire-breathing Legendary dragon returns to Pokémon GO this December.
Attack of the Fanboy
Magmar Spotlight Hour December Pokemon GO 2021 Pokémon GO – Magmar Spotlight Hour Guide – Can Magmar Be Shiny?
This upcoming Spotlight Hour is too hot not to handle.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Pokemon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – December 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy