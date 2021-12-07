Pokémon GO – Dragonspiral Event Guide, Can Druddigon be Shiny

The Dragonspiral Descent Event is rolling out for Pokémon GO players across the globe and it brings about new collection challenges and field research to perform in the quest for Druddigon. After a portion of the mysterious door at the cave site becomes activated and Druddigon has appeared, hailing from the Dragonspiral Tower… If you’re lucky you might encounter a Shiny Druddigon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon GO Dragonspiral Descent Event for December 2021.

POGO Dragonspiral Event Guide

When is the Dragonspiral Descent Event?

The Dragonspiral Descent Event takes place from 10:00 AM Tuesday December 7th local time until 8:00 PM Sunday December 12th.

What is the Dragonspiral Event?

The Dragonspiral Event is the first event of the Season of Heritage and it brings with it Druddigon the cave Pokémon for the first time. Like other events there will be both collection challenges and field research which give you a chance at catching rare shiny Pokémon as well as rewards throughout the week.

Dragonspiral Event Collection Challenge Pokémon

Blitzle

Darumaka

Dragonair

Dratini

Mareep

Seel

Sneasel

Trapinch

Vibrava

Vulpix

During the Dragonspiral Descent Event the Pokémon listed above will all be found in the wild more frequently. Event-exclusive field research rewards can be found here.

Dragonspiral Event Collection Rewards

1000 XP

3000 Stardust

Druddigon Encounter

Can Druddigon be Shiny, How to Catch Shiny Druddigon

Yes, Druddigon can be shiny and here’s how to catch one. To catch a Shiny Druddigon during the Dragonspiral event you will need to get a bit lucky, though completing the Collection Challenge, Field Research or Raid Battles will be the way to get it by repeating these things during the course of the event which will span from Tuesday to Sunday. Taking advantage of the higher spawn rates during this time will give you a better chance of getting a Shiny Druddigon.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2021