Pokémon GO Fest 2020 – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra

Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Day 2 is here and you’d better be ready for a big fight. Team GO Rocket has taken over the entire day’s activities with balloons showing up pretty much one after the other, and Poké Stops being overrun. Thankfully the grunts are pretty easy to take out as long as you have a powered up crew of characters, but the leaders are still a big challenge. To help, here’s a guide on how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra for Pokémon GO Fest 2020.

But first, here’s two important tips for taking them on. First off is to focus on breaking the leader’s two shields before trying to actually take them down. Using a Pokémon like Raikou with Wild Charge where the attack charges up quickly, so he forces the leader to use both shields leaving him open to future charged attacks. Also, there is a delay in their attacks whenever you change Pokémon, so try to put your actual first character in the second slot and switch to them immediately. Or change whenever things are looking rough to give you a delay. If you already have good counters you might not need to use these tactics, but if you’re struggling you might want to try them on the rematch.

How to Beat Arlo

Arlo’s team consists of Mawile, Scizor, and Moltres so you’ll need solid counters to each. To take on Mawile just load up your best fire attacker, unless you’re using the above tactic. To beat him you’ll want Moltres, Heatran, or Entei if you have them. For Scizor you can pretty much use the same Pokémon, since he is also a bug type character. But once Moltres comes out you’ll want to switch to water or rock. Kyogre, Tyranitar, and Golem are the usual go-to for the legendary birds so be ready to use them a lot if they have rock and water moves for you.

How to Beat Cliff

Cliff’s team is made up of Pinsir, Tyranitar, and Articuno. Once again starting out with fire should be your best bet, so keep that group of Moltres, Heatran, Entei, Charizard, or any other powerful fire type Pokémon handy. Once you move on to Tyranitar you’ll want to switch to a strong fighting type character like Machamp, Lucario, or Hariyama. Then when you get to Articuno you want to bring out your rock or fire type, so switch back to Heatran, Moltres, or whatever you were using before, or bring out a Tyranitar or Golem.

How to Beat Sierra

Sierra is wielding a team of Beldum, Houndoom, and Zapdos, making for a tough foe once again. Thankfully the patterns are holding between these leader character, with Sierra’s steall type Beldum falling to fire. Pull out the old Moltres, Entei, or Heatran and take him out. Once you do just switch to a strong fighting, rock, or water challenger with Lucario, Tyranitar, or Kyogre as examples. When Houndoom falls and Zapdos appears you’ll definitely want a rock type so Tyranitar is a solid counter for the last two, if you have strong ones with Smack Down. Otherwise you can also use ground type character such as Rhyperior or Mamoswine.

So that’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra for Pokémon GO Fest 2020, but what about their boss? See how to beat Giovanni right here.

- This article was updated on:July 26th, 2020