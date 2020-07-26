Team GO Rocket is here to ruin the fun of Pokémon GO Fest 2020. Not really, as they’re making for one of the most fun and challenging days in the game’s history, of course. But you may start to think otherwise once you actually face Giovanni and his tough team of Pokémon. But there are good counters against him, and ways to take him down easier. Here’s how to beat Giovanni for Pokémon GO Fest 2020.

How to Beat Giovanni

First off, keep in mind the two normal tips for taking down Team GO Rocket leaders. First off is to focus on eliminating their two shields. They will use them for your first two charged attacks, and you’ll do a lot more damage once they are gone. If you have an attacker with a quick charge move you can use them right away if you’re finding Giovanni especially challenging. Also, there’s a delay in their attacks when you change characters, so opening with your second or third Pokémon and switching them out as soon as the battle starts can give you the advantage. Now, let’s get into the best counters for Giovanni’s team.

Giovanni will be using a team of Persian, Sandslash, Mewtwo which might not sound so tough but can be a real challenge for players. Persian is a normal type Pokémon, so fighting is the way to go here. Either Machamp, Lucario, or Hariyama are good bets. Once he switches to the ground type character Sandslash you’ll want either grass or water as your counter. Switch to Kyogre, Swampert, Tangrowth, or Venusaur here. When the real battle begins against Mewtwo you’d better have both of his shields gone and either one of your own or a solid team left. The best counters against him are dark or ghost type so a solid Mewtwo of your own isn’t a terrible idea. Otherwise a dark attacking Tyranitar will do, or possibly Gengar or Weavile.

Just mix and match and test it out with the tips above and you’ll know how to beat Giovanni for Pokémon GO Fest 2020. If you need to know how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra just click here.

- This article was updated on:July 26th, 2020