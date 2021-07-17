Pokémon GO Fest 2021 – Which Pokemon Are Shiny

Shiny Pokémon are always possible to get in Pokémon GO, but not every Pokémon has a shiny form available. If there’s ever a time to try and get shinies in the game, it’s during events like Pokémon GO Fest. This is because the shiny spawn rate is higher than ever, which is exactly the case during Pokémon GO Fest 2021.
Which Pokémon Are Shiny
Shinies will be spawning all day on Saturday especially, but Sunday as well with a lesser rate. We have broken down the Pokémon into spawns, eggs, and raids, so take a look at all the Pokémon below that will be able to be shiny during Pokémon GO Fest 2021. We have also marked the new shinies that are making their first appearance in the event as well.
Spawns
- Ekans
- Pikachu
- Jigglypuff
- Zubat
- Growlithe
- Geodude
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Tangela
- Scyther
- Gyarados
- Magikarp
- Snorlax
- Dratini
- Chinchou
- Marill
- Aipom
- F Unown*
- Z Unown*
- Gligar
- Skarmory
- Larvitar
- Lotad
- Ralts
- Slakoth
- Whismur
- Sableye
- Aron
- Carvanha
- Wailmer
- Trapinch
- Swablu
- Feebas
- Chimecho*
- Absol
- Clamperl
- Beldum
- Chimchar
- Kricketot
- Gible
- Hippopotas
- Skorupi
- Croagunk
- Snivy
- Roggenrola
- Woobat
- Audino*
- Tympole*
- Throh*
- Sawk*
- Alomomola
- Ferroseed
- Deino
Egg Hatches
- Lapras
- Cleffa
- Igglybuff
- Whismur
- Kricketot
- Chingling
- Audino
- Tympole
- Deino
Raid Battles Saturday (6/17)
- Galarian Ponyta (GO Fest 2021)
- Galarian Zigzagoon (GO Fest 2021)
- Deino
Raid Battles Sunday (6/18)
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Mewtwo
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Regirock
- Regice
- Register
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Heatran
- Regigigas
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Virizion
*New shinies to Pokémon GO
Those are all of the Pokémon that you will be able to catch this weekend for Pokémon GO Fest 2021. Remember that the Shiny rates will be much higher on Saturday for the Pokémon spawning, so try to take advantage of it as much as you can that day. Best of luck getting as many shinies as possible during Pokémon GO Fest 2021.