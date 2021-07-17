Game Guides

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 – Which Pokemon Are Shiny

New shinies join the group for the event.

July 16th, 2021 by Dean James

Pokemon-GO-Fest-2021-Which-Pokemon-Are-Shiny

Shiny Pokémon are always possible to get in Pokémon GO, but not every Pokémon has a shiny form available. If there’s ever a time to try and get shinies in the game, it’s during events like Pokémon GO Fest. This is because the shiny spawn rate is higher than ever, which is exactly the case during Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

Which Pokémon Are Shiny

Shinies will be spawning all day on Saturday especially, but Sunday as well with a lesser rate. We have broken down the Pokémon into spawns, eggs, and raids, so take a look at all the Pokémon below that will be able to be shiny during Pokémon GO Fest 2021. We have also marked the new shinies that are making their first appearance in the event as well.

Spawns

  • Ekans
  • Pikachu
  • Jigglypuff
  • Zubat
  • Growlithe
  • Geodude
  • Alolan Exeggutor
  • Tangela
  • Scyther
  • Gyarados
  • Magikarp
  • Snorlax
  • Dratini
  • Chinchou
  • Marill
  • Aipom
  • F Unown*
  • Z Unown*
  • Gligar
  • Skarmory
  • Larvitar
  • Lotad
  • Ralts
  • Slakoth
  • Whismur
  • Sableye
  • Aron
  • Carvanha
  • Wailmer
  • Trapinch
  • Swablu
  • Feebas
  • Chimecho*
  • Absol
  • Clamperl
  • Beldum
  • Chimchar
  • Kricketot
  • Gible
  • Hippopotas
  • Skorupi
  • Croagunk
  • Snivy
  • Roggenrola
  • Woobat
  • Audino*
  • Tympole*
  • Throh*
  • Sawk*
  • Alomomola
  • Ferroseed
  • Deino

Egg Hatches

  • Lapras
  • Cleffa
  • Igglybuff
  • Whismur
  • Kricketot
  • Chingling
  • Audino
  • Tympole
  • Deino

Raid Battles Saturday (6/17)

  • Galarian Ponyta (GO Fest 2021)
  • Galarian Zigzagoon (GO Fest 2021)
  • Deino

Raid Battles Sunday (6/18)

  • Articuno
  • Zapdos
  • Moltres
  • Mewtwo
  • Raikou
  • Entei
  • Suicune
  • Lugia
  • Ho-Oh
  • Regirock
  • Regice
  • Register
  • Latias
  • Latios
  • Kyogre
  • Groudon
  • Rayquaza
  • Heatran
  • Regigigas
  • Giratina
  • Cresselia
  • Cobalion
  • Terrakion
  • Virizion

*New shinies to Pokémon GO

Those are all of the Pokémon that you will be able to catch this weekend for Pokémon GO Fest 2021. Remember that the Shiny rates will be much higher on Saturday for the Pokémon spawning, so try to take advantage of it as much as you can that day. Best of luck getting as many shinies as possible during Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (July 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds July 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (July 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy