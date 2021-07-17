Pokémon GO Fest 2021 – Which Pokemon Are Shiny

Shiny Pokémon are always possible to get in Pokémon GO, but not every Pokémon has a shiny form available. If there’s ever a time to try and get shinies in the game, it’s during events like Pokémon GO Fest. This is because the shiny spawn rate is higher than ever, which is exactly the case during Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

Which Pokémon Are Shiny

Shinies will be spawning all day on Saturday especially, but Sunday as well with a lesser rate. We have broken down the Pokémon into spawns, eggs, and raids, so take a look at all the Pokémon below that will be able to be shiny during Pokémon GO Fest 2021. We have also marked the new shinies that are making their first appearance in the event as well.

Spawns

Ekans

Pikachu

Jigglypuff

Zubat

Growlithe

Geodude

Alolan Exeggutor

Tangela

Scyther

Gyarados

Magikarp

Snorlax

Dratini

Chinchou

Marill

Aipom

F Unown*

Z Unown*

Gligar

Skarmory

Larvitar

Lotad

Ralts

Slakoth

Whismur

Sableye

Aron

Carvanha

Wailmer

Trapinch

Swablu

Feebas

Chimecho*

Absol

Clamperl

Beldum

Chimchar

Kricketot

Gible

Hippopotas

Skorupi

Croagunk

Snivy

Roggenrola

Woobat

Audino*

Tympole*

Throh*

Sawk*

Alomomola

Ferroseed

Deino

Egg Hatches

Lapras

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Whismur

Kricketot

Chingling

Audino

Tympole

Deino

Raid Battles Saturday (6/17)

Galarian Ponyta (GO Fest 2021)

Galarian Zigzagoon (GO Fest 2021)

Deino

Raid Battles Sunday (6/18)

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Mewtwo

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Regirock

Regice

Register

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Heatran

Regigigas

Giratina

Cresselia

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

*New shinies to Pokémon GO

Those are all of the Pokémon that you will be able to catch this weekend for Pokémon GO Fest 2021. Remember that the Shiny rates will be much higher on Saturday for the Pokémon spawning, so try to take advantage of it as much as you can that day. Best of luck getting as many shinies as possible during Pokémon GO Fest 2021.