Exploring the world of Pokémon GO offers players tons of tasks to complete. Whether it’s catching them all or battling in raids, you always have something to do and usually there’s a nice reward for the task. This is especially the case with Field Research, the random missions you receive from spinning Poké Stops. These get changed up all the time so we’re presenting the Pokémon GO Field Research tasks and rewards for February 2021.

Field Research Tasks and Rewards – February 2021

With most tasks the reward is displayed right on the screen, so this guide will focus on just the Pokémon and Mega Energy you will receive when you see an encounter as the reward. We’ve broken them down based on the task itself to try to make it easier to find the one you want. And when the reward can offer a shiny Pokémon, we mark it with (S). Events can also offer their own Field Research, so watch for separate guides for that. Currently there’s the Team GO Rocket Celebration Event, but more will happen throughout February 2021.

Catch Tasks

Catch 5 Pokémon – Bulbasaur (S), Charmander (S), Squirtle (S)

Catch 10 Pokémon – Magikarp (S)

Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost – Poliwag (S), Vulpix (S)

Catch 9 Pokémon with Weather Boost – Snivy (S), Tepig (S), Oshawott (S)

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Teddiursa (S)

Catch a Dragon-Type Pokémon – Dratini (S)

Throw Tasks

Make 5 Nice Throws – Voltorb (S)

Make 3 Great Throws – Gastly (S), Anorith (S), Lileep (S)

Make 3 Great Throws in a Row – Onix (S)

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a Row – Spinda #1 (S)

Make 3 Excellent Throws in a Row – Gible (S)

Win/Defeat Tasks

Win a Level 3 or higher Raid – Kabuto (S), Omanyte (S)

Win 5 Raids – Aerodactyl (S)

Win a Raid – Dratini (S)

Win in the Go Battle League – Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Koffing (S), Ekans (S)

Buddy/Friend Tasks

Give your Buddy 3 treats – Spoink (S)

Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy – Cubone (S)

Send 3 Gifts to friends – Roselia (S)

Trade a Pokemon – Abra (S), Gastly (S), Geodude (S), Machop (S)

Other Tasks

Hatch an Egg – Gligar (S)

Evolve a Pokemon – Magnemite (S), Eevee (S)

Power up Pokemon 5 times (Encounter) – Bulbasaur (S), Charmander (S), Squirtle (S)

Power up Pokemon 5 times (Mega) – 10 Beedrill Mega Energy, 10 Venusaur Mega Energy, 15 Charizard Mega Energy

AR scan tasks – Skarmory (S), Dratini (S)

And those are all of the Pokémon GO Field Research tasks and rewards for February 2021.