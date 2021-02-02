The Team GO Rocket Celebration event has begun in Pokémon GO. This five day celebration will have players fighting and defeating Team GO Rocket members throughout the first week in February 2021. With the new bonuses and other events also comes some fresh Field Research tasks to complete. To help you decide which to keep and which to throw away, we’ve broken down all the Team GO Rocket Celebration event Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.

Team GO Rocket Celebration Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Here’s the full list of Field Research tasks and rewards you can receive during the Team GO Rocket Celebration event.

Catch 7 Poison-type Pokemon – Gligar (shiny chance)

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon – Misdreavus (shiny chance)

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts – Nidoran-female (shiny chance)

Catch 15 Dark-type Pokemon – Umbreon

Most of these should be pretty easy given all the other bonuses available during the event. You have five days to get these from Poké Stops wherever you might play, so check around if there’s any rewards you might want. Luckily with all of the events that have been live throughout the winter, players should be prepped to handle all of this.

February will certainly be a busy month for players all around the world. Later this week we have the Roselia Community Day event and much more is planned for later on. Hopefully completing these will help you get ready for those, or let you complete some of the already active Special and Timed Research. Be sure to check out all of our other guides if you need help with anything, including defeating those Team GO Rocket Grunts and other tasks.

So that’s all the Team GO Rocket Celebration event Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO. Good luck out there and take down Team GO Rocket before they take over the world.