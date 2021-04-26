Pokémon GO – Finneon Spotlight Hour Guide

It’s the last Tuesday in April 2021, which means it’s time for Finneon Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. For one hour on this special day you’ll be able to catch a ton of the Wing Fish Pokémon. But along with that comes another bonus, and all the usual questions surrounding the weekly event. So here’s a quick Finneon Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO in April 2021.

Finneon Spotlight Hour Guide

Let’s break down all the most important questions about the latest Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, featuring Finneon.

When is Finneon Spotlight Hour

Tuesday at 6pm local time is always reserved for the latest Spotlight Hour, with Finneon’s set for April 27th. Next month will feature a brand new set of featured Pokémon, so watch for that schedule soon.

Finneon Spotlight Hour Bonus

The biggest bonus of Finneon Spotlight Hour is, of course, the massively increased spawn rate of the featured Pokémon in the wild. They should be appearing all around you, especially if you take a walk or use an Incense. So if you’re in need of more Candy or just want a high IV specimen for your collection, this is a great time to hop on and play. But there’s one more bonus, as described on our full Spotlight Hour schedule.

Double Catch Candy will also be active from 6pm to 7pm on Tuesday the 27th. If you’re still working toward reaching level 40 to 50 then you’ll definitely want to take advantage of this while it lasts. Either catching a ton of Finneon or other Pokémon that appear or are available to you should yield a ton of Candy for powering up. Sometimes there’s another reason to catch more of the featured Pokémon, but unfortunately Shiny Finneon hunters may be disappointed.

Can you catch Shiny Finneon during Spotlight Hour

Sadly Shiny Finneon will not be available during Spotlight Hour as it has yet to be added to Pokémon GO. You’ll just have to keep waiting to add this variant to your collection, but the pace of new shinies has slowed lately so it may be a while. Keep checking to see when it is released and watch for a future event to get it with boosted chances.

And that’s our Finneon Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO in April 2021.