Pokémon GO – Grimer Spotlight Hour Guide

Grimer Spotlight Hour is about to start for various Pokémon GO players around the world. These weekly events offer players a chance to catch a ton of the featured Pokémon, with extra bonuses on top. What are those bonuses? Well for one, this is a great chance to catch Shiny Grimer. Here’s our Grimer Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO.

When is Grimer Spotlight Hour

The Grimer Spotlight Hour event will begin on Tuesday, April 20th at 6pm and ends at 7pm in your local time zone. All of these weekly events take place on the same day and at the same time, so watch for another one next week which will feature Finneon. During this hour there will be two main bonuses to watch for and take advantage of.

Grimer Spotlight Hour Bonuses

Of course with any Spotlight Hour the biggest bonus is the massively increased spawn rate of the featured Pokémon. Grimer will be appearing in the wild much more often, almost becoming the only spawn available for the hour. To take advantage all you need to do is load up the game and perhaps pop an Incense or Lure Module if you want even more Grimer to encounter and catch during the hour. And there are two reasons you’ll want to see and catch as many as you can.

For one, the other bonus is 2x the usual Catch Candy. So what would normally give you 3 Grimer Candy will instead reward 6. And Pinap Berry use will stack (kind of, it does weird stuff with the calculations). So use them and you should get 12 Grimer Candy for evolution and powering up after the event concludes. Which you’ll want to do if you’re lucky enough to get Shiny Grimer.

How to Get Shiny Grimer

Whenever a Spotlight Hour focuses on a shiny possible Pokémon it becomes a major focus of players who want the full set of variants. Shiny Grimer will be available, so all you need to do to max out your odds of getting one is encounter as many Grimer as possible. Explore the nearby area, use Incense and Lures when possible, and try to encounter every Grimer that you can. If they aren’t shiny you can always back out, but you should be checking in order to increase your chances. While the shiny odds aren’t raised for a Spotlight Hour, it’s still a great chance to catch one.

And that’s our Grimer Spotlight Hour guide, focusing on the bonuses and how to get Shiny Grimer in Pokémon GO.