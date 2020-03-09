Some fan favorite legendary characters are returning to raids in Pokémon GO. Along with Registeel comes Cresselia, the Psychic Type legendary from Gen 4. This gorgeously designed character will feature in raids starting tomorrow, March 10th at 8am local time. To be ready, you need to have a team of solid counters at your disposal. And with so many new creatures to choose from, your old team is probably not the best anymore. To help with this, here’s how to beat Cresselia with the best counters in Pokémon GO.

How to Beat Cresselia

First off, let’s discuss the technicals of how to beat Cresselia. As they are Psychic Type you will want a strong team of Bug, Ghost, and Dark Pokémon, with the right attack moves to deal that heavy damage. With its weak defense, you can actually beat Cresselia with just two trainers total, but that’s only if you are level 40 with highly optimized Pokémon and the right weather. In most situations you should have four or more trainers ready to take Cresselia on. Speaking of weather though, this legendary foe will be boosted by windy weather, upping its catch CP from 1555 through 1633 up to between 1944 and 2041 CP. But if you have solid counters that shouldn’t be a problem, so here’s the best counters against Cresselia in Pokémon GO.

Best Counters Against Cresselia

Here are the Pokémon you’ll want on your team, with the optimal moveset against Cresselia.

Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mewtwo with Confusion and Shadow Ball

Gengar with Lick or Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Weavile with Feint Attack and Foul Play

Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

If you don’t have any of these then you can dip into your Bug types such as Pinsir and Scizor, or other Ghost and Dark Pokémon. But with a team like this and a few other trainers you will know how to beat Cresselia with the best counters in Pokémon GO.

- This article was updated on:March 9th, 2020