For the next few weeks older legendary characters will be returning to raids in Pokémon GO. This starts tomorrow, March 10th at 8am local time with the release of Registeel and Cresselia as level 5 raid opponents. But with so many new Pokémon in the game, you’ll definitely need to create a new team to take this tough foe on. We’ll break it down for you so you know how to beat Registeel with the best counters in Pokémon GO.

How to Beat Registeel

Let’s start with the technical questions. Registeel, as the name implies, is a Steel Type Pokémon. This means he is vulnerable to Fire opponents, so you’ll end up wanting your most powerful characters in this group. And of course, weather comes into play. If it’s snowy weather then he’ll be boosted from the usual 1326 to 1398 CP range up to between 1658 and 1748 during the catch phase. How many trainers do you need to beat Registeel in Pokémon GO? Five seems to be the minimum, and even then they should be high level with solid counters. Thankfully there’s a lot of those, so let’s break down the best counters against Registeel in Pokémon GO.

Best Counters Against Registeel

Below are the top tier counters you’ll want to use in your fight against Registeel, along with their optimum moveset. Make sure you set a team up beforehand so you don’t have to switch them around every raid. And if you have enough, a second team will get you back into the fight if you get knocked out.

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Entei with Fire Spin and Overheat

Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Using a team like this along with four or more other high level trainers is the best way how to beat Registeel with the best counters in Pokémon GO.