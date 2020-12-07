Pokémon GO – How to Catch Froakie, Fennekin, and Chespin

The Kalos Celebration event has been going for a few days now in Pokémon GO, so everyone’s wrapped up all their catches and are ready for the next special occasion, right? No? Still plugging away at the Timed Research and trying to fill out your Pokédex? Yeah, me too. I wasn’t expecting that, but it’s the case for myself and many other players. And one of the big reasons is just how rare the new Gen 6 starters are. To help, here’s som tips for how to catch Froakie, Fennekin, and Chespin in Pokémon GO.

How to Catch Froakie

I’m breaking Froakie out into his own section because so far he seems to be the rarest of the new Kalos bunch. Most players who are working on the Kalos Celebration Timed Research have gotten perpetually stuck at the step that asks you to catch a Froakie simply because they can’t find them. And unfortunately that’s because he actually is pretty difficult to track down. But with some help you can increase your chances.

Pokémon GO has changed how characters appear in the world a lot, but there are still biomes that create higher chances for certain types. Froakie is a water Pokémon, so he will appear more often in water biomes which are typically found near rivers, lakes, oceans, or other large bodies of water. If you have any near you you might want to plan a (safe and socially distanced) trip there. If they have PokéStops there that you can lure then even better. And as a water Pokémon Froakie will be more common in rainy weather.

Using incense will really help the most, no matter where you are but especially if you are near water. But this still requires a lot of luck, so you’ll want to increase those odds all you can. Eggs may be the key here as all of the starters are appearing more often in 5km eggs. Try to get them into incubators and hatched as quickly as possible in case they contain any Froakie or other Kalos starters. Then spin more Stops to get more while the event lasts (until 10pm on Tuesday, December 8th).

How to Catch Fennekin and Chespin

And all of the above is true if you are hunting for the also elusive (but not as much) Fennekin and Chespin. Fennekin is a fire type so he will appear more often in “desert” biomes. These aren’t very common so you probably can’t seek them out. However, clear and sunny weather will boost Fennekin spawn chances, and that’s pretty common.

Chespin is likely the easiest to catch of the whole bunch, appearing in grass biomes that are found all over the world. And with grass types boosted by clear and sunny weather as well they might appear right alongside that Fennekin you fought so hard to catch. And just like with Froakie, Fennekin and Chespin are more common in 5km eggs for the next day so try to get them hatched or at least into your egg inventory before it ends.

And that’s all the tips and tricks for how to catch Froakie, Fennekin, and Chespin in Pokémon GO.