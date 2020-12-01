Pokémon GO Kalos Celebration Event Timed Research Guide

Gen 6 characters have finally arrived in Pokémon GO and Niantic is kicking their debut off in a big way. The Kalos Celebration event begins Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 10am and will run until 10pm on Tuesday, December 8th. During the event Kalos region Pokémon will spawn much more frequently. But even more important, there will be new Timed Research that you’ll want to complete before it’s all over. Below is our Kalos Celebration event Timed Research guide for Pokémon GO, including all tasks and rewards.
Kalos Celebration Event Timed Research Tasks and Rewards
Below are all the tasks and rewards for the Kalos Celebration event Timed Research. You only have the five days to complete it, so make sure you work through it before it expires. There’s some great Gen 6 themed rewards in there, such as Pokémon encounters and more. We may need to update some tasks as the event unfolds, so be sure to check back as we get more info.
Stage 1 of 6
- Transfer 5 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Catch a Fletching – 600 XP
- Give your Buddy 3 treats – 500 Stardust
Rewards – 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, and 800 XP
Stage 2 of 6
- Power up Pokémon 5 times – 10 PokéBall
- Catch a Litleo – 5 Hyper Potions
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 5 Revives
Rewards – 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, and 800 XP
Stage 3 of 6
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 10 PokéBall
- Catch a Chespin – 30 Mega Venusaur Energy
- Make 5 Nice Throws – 10 Nanab Berry
Rewards – 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, and 100 XP
Stage 4 of 6
- Catch 15 Pokémon – 10 PokéBall
- Catch a Fnnekin – 30 Mega Charizard Energy
- Make 7 Nice Throws – 10 Razz Berry
Rewards – 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Stage 5 of 6
- Catch 20 Pokémon – 15 PokéBall
- Catch a Froaki – 30 Mega Blastoise Energy
- Make 7 Great Throws – 10 Pinap Berry
Rewards – 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
Stage 6 of 6
- Claim Reward – 1,000 XP
- Claim Reward – 1,000 XP
- Claim Reward – 1,000 XP
Rewards – 1 Lucky Egg, 1000 Stardust, and 2,000 XP
And that’s our Kalos Celebration event Timed Research guide for Pokémon GO. Hopefully it helps you complete all the tasks and receive all the rewards, and you end up with lots of Gen 6 characters added to your Pokédex.