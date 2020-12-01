Pokémon GO Kalos Celebration Event Timed Research Guide

Gen 6 characters have finally arrived in Pokémon GO and Niantic is kicking their debut off in a big way. The Kalos Celebration event begins Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 10am and will run until 10pm on Tuesday, December 8th. During the event Kalos region Pokémon will spawn much more frequently. But even more important, there will be new Timed Research that you’ll want to complete before it’s all over. Below is our Kalos Celebration event Timed Research guide for Pokémon GO, including all tasks and rewards.

Kalos Celebration Event Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Below are all the tasks and rewards for the Kalos Celebration event Timed Research. You only have the five days to complete it, so make sure you work through it before it expires. There’s some great Gen 6 themed rewards in there, such as Pokémon encounters and more. We may need to update some tasks as the event unfolds, so be sure to check back as we get more info.

Stage 1 of 6

Transfer 5 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Catch a Fletching – 600 XP

Give your Buddy 3 treats – 500 Stardust

Rewards – 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, and 800 XP

Stage 2 of 6

Power up Pokémon 5 times – 10 PokéBall

Catch a Litleo – 5 Hyper Potions

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 5 Revives

Rewards – 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, and 800 XP

Stage 3 of 6

Catch 10 Pokémon – 10 PokéBall

Catch a Chespin – 30 Mega Venusaur Energy

Make 5 Nice Throws – 10 Nanab Berry

Rewards – 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, and 100 XP

Stage 4 of 6

Catch 15 Pokémon – 10 PokéBall

Catch a Fnnekin – 30 Mega Charizard Energy

Make 7 Nice Throws – 10 Razz Berry

Rewards – 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Stage 5 of 6

Catch 20 Pokémon – 15 PokéBall

Catch a Froaki – 30 Mega Blastoise Energy

Make 7 Great Throws – 10 Pinap Berry

Rewards – 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Stage 6 of 6

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Rewards – 1 Lucky Egg, 1000 Stardust, and 2,000 XP

And that’s our Kalos Celebration event Timed Research guide for Pokémon GO. Hopefully it helps you complete all the tasks and receive all the rewards, and you end up with lots of Gen 6 characters added to your Pokédex.