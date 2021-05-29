Pokémon GO – How to Catch Unown V During Special Weekend May 2021

One of the big prizes during the May 2021 Special Weekend event in Pokémon GO is the boosted spawn rates of Unown V for certain players. The whole event is a little complicated since it’s a sponsored celebration, making it exclusive to certain regions and specific players. But since everyone will surely want the rare Pokémon, we wanted to simplify it for you. So here’s all you need to know about how to catch Unown V during the Special Weekend – May 2021 event in Pokémon GO.

How to Catch Unown V in Pokémon GO

As a sponsored Pokémon GO event only players in the US with a Verizon membership will qualify to take part. Certain elements of the event are available for all, but Unown V spawns will be exclusive to those in the US who have an active Verizon account. If you meet these qualifications then you still need to make sure you get a ticket for the event, so follow that guide for steps on how to do that as long as they are still available.

Once that’s sorted you are ready to go, so just wait for midnight on Saturday, May 29th for the event to go live in your time zone. Once it does you have one more thing you need to do if you want to catch Unown V during the Special Weekend. Unown won’t have his spawn rate boosted in the wild, only via Incense. So activate a few and get ready to start catching Pokémon. You’ll be getting 4x Catch XP throughout the weekend event, which runs from midnight on May 29th to 11:59pm on Sunday, May 30th, so catching them all is definitely worth it, especially with a Lucky Egg activated.

Once the Incense is on it’s just a waiting game for when you luck hits. Unown V will be boosted for the Verizon part of the event, so just use Incense as much as possible and eventually one should show up. You don’t need to be in any particular area, other than in the US for the event to activate. But now you might be wondering if you should work on catching more than just a few Unown V, such as whether you should keep going until you see Shiny Unown.

Can Unown be Shiny in Pokémon GO

Unfortunately other than adding more Unown V to your collection there’s no reason to keep trying to get them. Shiny Unown V and its other letter variants are not a part of this event. They are only activated for specific reasons, so even if you encounter thousands of them you simply cannot catch Shiny Unown at this time. You’ll need to wait for another event in the future that does feature the ultra rare Pokémon.

And that’s how to catch Unown V in Pokémon GO during the Special Weekend – May 2021 event.