Pokémon GO – How to get Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile

There’s only a few hours left to complete the Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO and Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile seem to be some of the toughest to find. Players have had a few days to locate these elusive creatures, but with time ticking down many are still scrambling. There are specific ways to get them, but you need to know a few things about the event. To help, here’s how to get Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile in Pokémon GO to complete the Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge.

How to Get Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile in Pokémon GO

The Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge tasks players with catching every starter that has been added to Pokémon GO so far. Some of these simply appeared more frequently in the wild over the last couple of days. Others were locked up a bit more, requiring players to know which methods worked best for finding and catching them. Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile are some of those, with limits on when and where they will appear.

One method is to use a Lure Module on a PokéStop, which should draw more of these Gen 2 starters, along with other tough to find characters. But what if you don’t have a Stop nearby to put the Lure onto? Can Incense work? Nope, that spawn pool is more limited and doesn’t feature Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile, so you won’t find them that way. Your only other method relies on a bit of luck though.

Event exclusive Field Research tasks were also added to Pokémon GO as part of the Fifth Anniversary celebration event. This is where you’ll have the best luck getting Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile if you are able to locate the right task. For these three it’s the “Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon” task you should be looking for. You’ll either get it by spinning a Stop or as a Bonus task given to you each day. Once you have this task just complete it and you’ll get one of the three as a reward, so you may need a few to complete the set.

Once you do though that should answer the question of how to get Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile in Pokémon GO to complete the Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge.