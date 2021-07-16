Pokémon GO – How to Get Meloetta, Can Meloetta be Shiny

There’s a ton going on during Pokémon GO Fest 2021 but one of the biggest draws is the release of the new Mythical Pokémon Meloetta. Each year players usually only get one or two new Mythical Pokémon, so every debut is significant. This one being tied to GO Fest 2021 makes it especially important though, so trainers are desperate to understand just what the deal will be. To answer your questions, here’s how to get Meloetta in Pokémon GO, and the answer to everyone’s other question of can Meloetta be shiny.

How to Get Meloetta in Pokémon GO

Meloetta is the grand prize for completing the The Melody Pokémon Special Research story (see the full tasks and rewards here). This is a part of the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket, so you must buy that either before or during the event, then make sure to log in to activate it. Once you have the quest it will never expire or go away, so you can complete it at any time to get Meloetta and all of the other rewards it offers. However, it will be a lot easier to complete if you’re actively playing throughout Pokémon GO Fest 2021, so be sure to jump on as much as you can and use our linked guide for help on what to do.

Once you complete The Melody Pokémon Special Research you’ll be given an encounter with Meloetta. Simply catch it and you’re all set. Of course, since these will be so rare we recommend using Pinap Berries if you have them. That will give you extra Candy to power up Meloetta in case you want to use it in battle. But should you be disappointed if all you get is a regular Meloetta? Can Meloetta be shiny in Pokémon GO during GO Fest 2021?

Can Meloetta be Shiny in Pokémon GO

As with most debuts of powerful or rare Pokémon, Meloetta cannot be shiny during Pokémon GO Fest 2021 or likely for quite some time after. Shiny releases usually come after players have had a chance to catch a few, with it sparking new interest in a character that has been around for a while. And with Mythical Pokémon it can take much longer. We only recently got our first chance to catch Shiny Mew, which was an early addition in comparison. So Shiny Meloetta hunters have a long wait ahead of them.

And that’s the answers to the all important questions of how to get Meloetta in Pokémon GO and can Meloetta be shiny.