Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Event Guide – All the Details you need to Know

After months of anticipation it’s finally time for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, so we’ve gathered all of the details you will need to know to prepare for the event. This two day celebration has a lot going on, so keeping track of it all might get tough even with this full guide. Hopefully you can focus in on the bonuses and features of each separate day and get the most out of each. We’ll also have separate guides for individual aspects, some of which will be linked below. So without further delay, here’s our full Pokémon GO Fest 2021 event guide with all the details you need to know.
Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Event Guide
We’ll be breaking down each aspect of the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 event down below, starting with Day 1 which is about catching various Pokémon. Just know that some parts of the event are locked behind the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket, which can be purchased in the in-game shop for $5. We note which parts are for everyone and which are for ticketholders, but just know that to get everything out of GO Fest you will want to get the ticket.
Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Details and Bonuses
Here’s the features and bonuses that will be available during the event.
Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Bonuses – Both Days and All Players
- Special music created by series music producer Junichi Masuda will play
- Lure Modules will last three hours
- 1/2 hatch distance for eggs placed in
- Event exclusive 7km Egg hatch pool
- Igglybuff, Chingling, Audino, and more
- Event exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards
- Make six Special Trades each day starting Friday at 1pm to Sunday at 11pm PT
- Pikachu wearing a Meloetta hat will be appearing in the wild
- Can be shiny
- Exclusive moves
- Evolve Kirlia to get a Gardevoir that know Synchronise
- Evolve Vibrava to get a Flygon that knows Earth Power
Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Bonuses – Both Days and Ticketholders
- Unown F and Unown G will be attracted to Incense
- Can be shiny
- Snapshots will offer surprise photobombs
- Gifts and PokéStops will reward event stickers
Pokémon GO Fest Day 1 – All Player Bonuses (10am – 6pm)
- Hourly habitats with unique Pokémon spawns
- Special Raid Bosses (can be shiny)
- Costumed Galarian Ponyta
- Costumed Galarian Zigzagoon
- Hitmontop
- Cranidos
- Deino
- A free event shirt will be available for your avatar
- New shiny Pokémon
- Whismur
- Chimecho
- Audino
- Tympole
Pokémon GO Fest Day 1 – Ticketholder Bonuses (10am – 6pm)
- A Special Research story featuring Pikachu Pop Star and Rock Star
- Rewards include costumed Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Zigzagoon, Gardevoir, and/or Flygon
- Rewards encounter with Mythical Pokémon Meloetta
- Global Challenge Arena
- Players work together to accomplish goals
- Rewards additional bonus for the hour
- Complete eight to earn Ultra Unlock 1 (Time) on July 23rd
- Complete sixteen to earn Ultra Unlock 2 (Space) on August 6th
- Complte twenty four to earn Ultra Unlock 3 (???) on August 20th
- Four Collection Challenges based on hourly habitats
- Unique Pokémon attracted to Incense
- Increased shiny chance for wild and Incense Pokémon
- Exclusive shiny Pokémon
- Shiny Unown F
- Shiny Unown G
- Shiny Throh
- Shiny Sawk
Pokémon GO Fest Day 2 – All Player Bonuses (10am – 6pm)
- All Legendary raid bosses return
- All wild spawn Pokémon from Saturday will appear
Pokémon GO Fest Day 2 – Ticketholder Bonuses (10am – 6pm)
- Earn an extra 10,000 XP by completing raids
- Up to 10 free raid passes by spinning gym discs
- Timed Research
- Rewards up to eight Remote Raid Passes
- A free event bundle with three Remote Raid Passes will be available
- All Pokémon attracted to Incense on Saturday will be available
And that’s our full Pokémon GO Fest 2021 event guide with all the details you need to know. We’ll be creating new guides and updating as the event unfolds, so be sure to check back as we gain more info.