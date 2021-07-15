Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Event Guide – All the Details you need to Know

After months of anticipation it’s finally time for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, so we’ve gathered all of the details you will need to know to prepare for the event. This two day celebration has a lot going on, so keeping track of it all might get tough even with this full guide. Hopefully you can focus in on the bonuses and features of each separate day and get the most out of each. We’ll also have separate guides for individual aspects, some of which will be linked below. So without further delay, here’s our full Pokémon GO Fest 2021 event guide with all the details you need to know.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Event Guide

We’ll be breaking down each aspect of the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 event down below, starting with Day 1 which is about catching various Pokémon. Just know that some parts of the event are locked behind the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket, which can be purchased in the in-game shop for $5. We note which parts are for everyone and which are for ticketholders, but just know that to get everything out of GO Fest you will want to get the ticket.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Details and Bonuses

Here’s the features and bonuses that will be available during the event.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Bonuses – Both Days and All Players

Special music created by series music producer Junichi Masuda will play

Lure Modules will last three hours

1/2 hatch distance for eggs placed in

Event exclusive 7km Egg hatch pool Igglybuff, Chingling, Audino, and more

Event exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Make six Special Trades each day starting Friday at 1pm to Sunday at 11pm PT

Pikachu wearing a Meloetta hat will be appearing in the wild Can be shiny

Exclusive moves Evolve Kirlia to get a Gardevoir that know Synchronise Evolve Vibrava to get a Flygon that knows Earth Power



Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Bonuses – Both Days and Ticketholders

Unown F and Unown G will be attracted to Incense Can be shiny

Snapshots will offer surprise photobombs

Gifts and PokéStops will reward event stickers

Pokémon GO Fest Day 1 – All Player Bonuses (10am – 6pm)

Hourly habitats with unique Pokémon spawns

Special Raid Bosses (can be shiny) Costumed Galarian Ponyta Costumed Galarian Zigzagoon Hitmontop Cranidos Deino

A free event shirt will be available for your avatar

New shiny Pokémon Whismur Chimecho Audino Tympole



Pokémon GO Fest Day 1 – Ticketholder Bonuses (10am – 6pm)

A Special Research story featuring Pikachu Pop Star and Rock Star Rewards include costumed Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Zigzagoon, Gardevoir, and/or Flygon Rewards encounter with Mythical Pokémon Meloetta

Global Challenge Arena Players work together to accomplish goals Rewards additional bonus for the hour Complete eight to earn Ultra Unlock 1 (Time) on July 23rd Complete sixteen to earn Ultra Unlock 2 (Space) on August 6th Complte twenty four to earn Ultra Unlock 3 (???) on August 20th

Four Collection Challenges based on hourly habitats

Unique Pokémon attracted to Incense

Increased shiny chance for wild and Incense Pokémon

Exclusive shiny Pokémon Shiny Unown F Shiny Unown G Shiny Throh Shiny Sawk



Pokémon GO Fest Day 2 – All Player Bonuses (10am – 6pm)

All Legendary raid bosses return

All wild spawn Pokémon from Saturday will appear

Pokémon GO Fest Day 2 – Ticketholder Bonuses (10am – 6pm)

Earn an extra 10,000 XP by completing raids

Up to 10 free raid passes by spinning gym discs

Timed Research Rewards up to eight Remote Raid Passes

A free event bundle with three Remote Raid Passes will be available

All Pokémon attracted to Incense on Saturday will be available

And that’s our full Pokémon GO Fest 2021 event guide with all the details you need to know. We’ll be creating new guides and updating as the event unfolds, so be sure to check back as we gain more info.