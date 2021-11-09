Pokemon Go: How to Get Shadow Lugia

Pokémon Go players have been indulging themselves in the ‘Festival of the Lights’ celebration and alongside this celebration Team GO Rocket will now be making their appearance on Tuesday the 9th of November which is today as of the time of writing. The team is led by Giovanni and battling alongside the leader is the revered pokémon ‘Shadow Lugia’ who players can now catch and add to their roster of greatly earned pokémon. This guide will take you through everything you need to know about how to get Shadow Lugia in Pokémon Go this week before the event ends on Sunday, November 14th.

Team GO Rocket Takeover Details

With Team Go Rocket arriving there is a vast abundance of times when you’ll now be able to encounter their members much more frequently. Oftentimes they can be found at places such as at PokéStops and in balloons in the game world. The team may even be using different ‘Shadow Pokémon’ compared to what pokémon they would usually use.

In the event, you will be able to use a ‘Charged TM’ to assist you and during the event, you may encounter a Shiny Shadow Pokémon to add to your collection, there is a lot on offer during this event.

How to catch Shadow Lugia in Pokémon Go

In terms of how to get Shadow Lugia in Pokémon Go, firstly you will have to battle Giovanni, the leader of Team Go Rocket. This can be accomplished by working your way through the season’s ‘Special Research’, specifically the ‘Misunderstood Mischief quest. After you’ve completed the majority of parts for the quest, the final part will have you battling against eight Team Go Rocket Members in total. After defeating all of the leaders you will be rewarded with the ‘Super Rocket Radar’.

This device can be used to find Giovanni and upon battling the character and winning the said battle, players will be able to rescue Shadow Lugia and have the Pokémon for your roster. It is certainly an excellent Pokémon for anyone’s collection.

Advice For Winning the Giovanni Battle

When you are battling Giovanni you will of course be going up against the Shadow Lugia and hence preparation will be a surefire way to succeeding in the battle. Notably, Lugia is a Psychic Pokémon with intertwining flying-type moves. In terms of the weaknesses, Shadow Lugia is weak to the following attack types:

Electric moves

Ice moves

Rock moves

Dark moves

Ghost moves

When bringing Pokémon to the fight, you’ll want to make sure to bring those that compliment the most effective method of defeating Giovanni and Shadow Lugia. Pokémon such as Gyarados and Darkrai are great bets at winning the battle. After you have finished the battle and captured Shadow Lugia you will have access to all of the greatly effective moves to use in the game in your other encounters in the game.

Will you be capturing Shadow Lugia this November in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go is available to download now for free on IOS and Android.