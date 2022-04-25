Pokemon GO: How to Get Shiny Alolan Geodude During May Community Day

There is a brand new Alolan Geodude Community Day coming to Pokemon GO in May. For those of you who are looking to catch a shiny Alolan Geodude, you’re in luck. Community Days are the best times to catch the highlighted Pokemon, so this is your chance to snag a shiny Alolan Geodude. Without further adieu, here is everything you need to know about catching a shiny Alolan Geodude in Pokemon GO.

How To Get Shiny Alolan Geodude On Community Day

The Alolan Geodude Community Day is taking place on Saturday, May 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time. During this time, Alolan Geodude will be spawning more frequently which gives you more opportunities to catch a shiny one. Like every Community Day event, there will be tons of active bonuses that will reward you with more candy and XP than usual.

Though it might seem formulaic at this point with Community Days offering the same bonuses, the same new featured move, and a special research story, the Alolan Geodude Community Day is one that you won’t want to miss. This isn’t the first time shiny Alolan Geodude has been available in Pokemon GO, but during the event, shiny Alolan Geodude will be more frequent in the wild. You can also evolve your shiny Alolan Geodude into a shiny Alolan Graveler and eventually a shiny Alolan Golem.

All you have to do to snag a shiny Alolan Geodude is explore. As you walk around during the Alolan Geodude Community Day, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch a shiny Alolan Geodude. Normally, events boost the appearance rate of the highlighted Pokemon, but during the Alolan Geodude Community Day, the shiny Alolan Geodude will have an increased spawn rate.

You can also use an Incense or a Lure to increase the Pokemon that come to you during the event. During the event, if you team up with nearby Trainers and use a single Lure, you can gain 4x Catch XP for a 30-minute window. As you rack in the shiny Alolan Geodudes, you will be gaining tons of XP.

And that is everything you need to know in order to catch a shiny Alolan Geodude in Pokemon GO. We cover all things Pokemon GO, so if you are curious about upcoming Spotlight Hours or other events, check out our Pokemon GO guides. Good luck Trainers!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.