Pokémon Go – How To Get Shiny Ho-Oh With Earthquake During The Johto Celebration Event

Pokémon GO is event crazy right now it seems, with continuous events, timed researches, and collection challenges galore since the start of the year. There have started to be a lot more overlapping events in recent months and the latest are two Johto themed events with the Celebration Event Timed Research and the Collection Challenge. The Timed Research offers those who complete it with the legendary Ho-Oh with a special move, but it will also be possible to get a shiny version as well.

How To Get Shiny Ho-Oh With Earthquake

Niantic has held celebrations for a number of the different generations, including the Johto Celebration Event that kicked off this week. This follows up on both the Hoenn Collection Challenge and Celebration Event Timed Research last week, the latter of which rewarded people with a Rayquaza that knows Hurricane.

As part of the Johto Celebration Event, Niantic is bringing Team GO Rocket into the mix with the Timed Research, which you can read about in more detail in our guide about that topic. The big reward for completing the Johto Celebration Event Timed Research is not only a Ho-Oh, but one that knows the exclusive move Earthquake. That is not all though, as this is the best chance to snag a shiny Ho-Oh as well.

Shinies in Pokémon GO are definitely more common than in the mainline games, but that does not make them any easier to find. It’s all about chance, with there being some opportunities where the chance at a shiny are higher than others, such as during Pokémon GO Fest. When Ho-Oh was in raids recently, you could get a shiny, but it took a lot of raiding for most people to have a chance at one.

While you only get one go at it this time around for completing the Johto Celebration Event Timed Research, the chances of getting a shiny Ho-Oh are higher than ever. This is because Pokémon obtained through special research have an increased shiny rate. The only downside is that you only get one chance at it versus just being able to raid again and again otherwise. Regardless, this is definitely a good chance to get a Ho-Oh with an exclusive move and possibly even have it be shiny.