The Johto Celebration Event is beginning around the world in Pokémon GO and it’s time to get started on all the cool things you have to do in the game for the next five days. One of those activities is the Timed Research that will launch alongside the event. Just like with the last one, you’ll have a few days to complete the research tasks with rewards waiting for you if you do. To break it all down, here’s our Pokémon GO Johto Celebration Event Timed Research guide with all the tasks and rewards.

Johto Celebration Event Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Below are the tasks and rewards for the Johto Celebration Event Timed Research in Pokémon GO. This should last the entirety of the event, which goes from January 26th until the 31st at 8pm. Complete it while the event is live to get the listed rewards below.

Catch 15 Dark-type Pokémon – 5 Great Balls

Catch 15 Shadow Pokémon – 5 Revives

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times – a Pokémon encounter

Rewards: 15 Poké Balls, an Incense, and 5,000 XP

Most of these will be pretty tough and take a lot of time, especially having to beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders. Thankfully we’ve already put together guides for how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra so check it out if you need help.

While you work toward finishing up this Timed Research you might want to check out our full guide on how to complete the Johto Collection Challenge. While there’s no Dark type Pokémon on the list, you can get some while you try to take down the Team GO Rocket Leaders. Either way, there’s a lot to do during the Johto Celebration Event, even outside of this Timed Research. We’ll also be breaking down the Field Research tasks and unique guides for hard to find Pokémon, so check out our full coverage.

Otherwise we hope this Pokémon GO Johto Celebration Event Timed Research guide with all the tasks and rewards helps you get the most out of the event. Good luck and watch for the next event to hit soon.