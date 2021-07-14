Pokémon GO – How to get Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup

The Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge is about to wrap up in Pokémon GO and many players are still trying to figure out where to find Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. These three Gen 4 starters aren’t as widely available as all of the rest you have to catch. And without much indication for where to find them, players are worried they might not complete the Challenge. To help, here’s how to get Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup in Pokémon GO to complete the Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge.

How to get Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup in Pokémon GO

As you’ve checked off all of the various Pokémon in the Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge you might have started to wonder why some weren’t as easy to locate as others. If you check the linked guide you’ll see that while most have been spawn boosted in the wild, some of the sets of starters are locked up a bit tighter. For Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup they won’t just appear in the wild, instead you need to focus on the two ways they can be found and caught.

Lure Modules are one of the ways, as they are spawn boosted for that particular pool. Players who have a PokéStop nearby can activate a Lure and then just wait to see if they get lucky. Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup are among the Lure spawn pool during the event, which will last for another day or less, depending on your location. However, what if you don’t have a Stop nearby?

Then you need to focus on Field Research tasks. You’re still relying on luck for which task you get, but you at least know which to watch for (see the linked guide for others). “Make 5 Great Throws” is the one that rewards Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. So complete it whenever you have a chance. You can get it by spinning PokéStops or waiting to see what Bonus Field Research task you get each day. The reward is random, but only draws from these three starters.

So that’s how to get Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup in Pokémon GO to complete the Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge.