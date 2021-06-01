Pokémon GO Limted Research Rewards (June 2021)

As you open Pokémon GO for the first time today you may notice a new Limited Research in your Today View. This appears without a lot of notice or fanfare, but is tied to Galarian Ponyta and its recent release of Shiny Galarian Ponyta via Research Breakthroughs. Let’s explain not only what this new Limited Research is, but also what the new Pokémon GO Limited Research rewards are.

Pokémon GO Limited Research Tasks and Rewards

The new Limited Research is a short quest focused on Galarian Ponyta, offering encounters with the potentially shiny Pokémon along with other bonuses. Check out the short list of tasks below and keep reading to find out why you received this.

Note: All encounters can potentially reward Shiny Galarian Ponyta if you are lucky.

Stage 1 of 2

Transfer 5 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 5 Pokémon – 1,000 XP

Make 5 Nice Throws – 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: Galarian Ponyta encounter, 1,000 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Stage 2 of 2

Claim Reward – 15 Poké Balls

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Claim Reward – 1,500 Stardust

Rewards: Galarian Ponyta encounter, an Incense, and 1,500 XP

So those are all of the Pokémon GO Limited Research rewards for June 2021, but why did you receive this new quest?

What is the New Limited Research and Why you Received it

The release of Shiny Galarian Ponyta was not perfect. It went well for a while, but after switching from Field Research tasks and other potential ways of catching the rare creature to only being available from weekly Research Breakthrough rewards, it disappeared. Players didn’t notice for just about a week, and with only a few chances to encounter it, this hurt quite a bit.

After the issue came to light Niantic acknowledged it and promised a makeup event of sorts. This is that event. All players are receiving the Limited Research, and with such simple tasks they should get the two chances to catch Shiny Galarian Ponyta. Also, Galarian Ponyta has been added to the 7km egg pool, offering even more chances if you hatch a lot.

This more than makes up for what players lost through the week-long absence, so just finish the research while you can (you have a week) a hatch a few 7km eggs and maybe you’ll end up with one of the rarer and more sought after shinies in Pokémon GO.

So that’s why you got it and all of the new Pokémon GO Limited Research rewards in June 2021.