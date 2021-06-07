Pokémon GO – Mega Slowbro Raid Counters (June 2021)

Along with all of the other stuff going on during the ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ event Pokémon GO players are being treated to the debut of Mega Slowbro in raids around the world. This new opponent offers a fresh challenge, and solid rewards if you can beat it, including Mega Slowbro Energy. But to get it all you need to win the fight. Here’s how to beat him using the best Mega Slowbro raid counters in Pokémon GO for June 2021.

The Best Mega Slowbro Counters in Pokémon GO

As a dual Water and Psychic type Pokémon, Mega Slowbro offers a lot of solid counter options. Eletric, Dark, and Ghost are your best choices, but you have other options if necessary. For the list below we have broken down the best common Mega Slowbro counters in Pokémon GO. If you want to dig into Shadow and Mega alternatives then keep reading to find out more.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Thundurus (Therian) Volt Switch Thunderbolt Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball Giratina (Origin) Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Raikou Volt Switch Wild Charge Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Yveltal Snarl Dark Pulse Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Chandelure Thunder Shock Wild Charge

Many of the above have Shadow options, and if you have them with the right moveset you should use them. You can also toss in Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play, Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball, Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt, or Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch. If you have the Mega Energy to spare then we’d recommend Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball or Gyarados with Bite and Crunch for your one evolution.

So that’s the best Mega Slowbro raid counters in Pokémon GO for June 2021. But what about your other frequently asked questions?

Mega Slowbro Raid Guide – June 2021

Here we break down the rest of what you need to know when it comes to how to beat Mega Slowbro in Pokémon GO.

When do Mega Slowbro Raids Begin and End

Mega Slowbro will begin appearing in all Mega raids in Pokémon GO starting Tuesday, June 8th at 10am local time. This coincides with the launch of the ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ event. While that ends five days later, Mega Slowbro will stick around a bit longer. He’ll be replaced by an as yet unknown Mega Pokémon on Thursday, June 17th at 10am local time.

How Many Players to Beat Mega Slowbro

As with all Mega raids, the more players you have on your team the better. The energy you receive is based on the speed of your victory, so if you can go in with 20 then you should. But how many players do you need to beat Mega Slowbro, if you don’t have an endless supply of teammates? Unless you’re facing a weather boosted Slowbro (Rainy or Windy) then we’d say you can make it through without too much trouble at 4 players. Being best friends and making sure everyone has the best counters listed above then you might be able to go with 3, but you’d be pushing your luck. Try to have 5 or more if you don’t want to struggle to the end.

Can Mega Slowbro be Shiny?

Once you do win you might have a special surprise waiting in the encounter screen. Mega Slowbro can be shiny in Pokémon GO for June 2021. Of course, like other Mega raid encounters you won’t actually see or catch Shiny Mega Slowbro. Instead you can win the match and reach the encounter screen then catch a Shiny Slowbro which you can use energy to Mega evolve later on. But this is a good way to add to your shiny collection either way.

And that’s our raid guide and the best Mega Slowbro raid counters in Pokémon GO for June 2021.