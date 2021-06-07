Pokémon GO – A Very Slow Discovery Event Guide: Everything you Need to Know

As long as it actually starts on time, players should be getting to jump into the A Very Slow Discovery Event in Pokémon GO either today or tomorrow, depending on their location. Of course, things could get off to a slower start, with the focus of this event on Slowpoke and its newly introduced Galarian form. Players will have a lot to take part in, but keeping track of it all could be a challenge. To help, here’s our A Very Slow Discovery event guide for Pokémon GO.

A Very Slow Discovery Event Guide for Pokémon GO

With so much going on we have broken down the ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ event into sections. We’ll start with the basics of when it is and what’s going on before branching off into other things Pokémon GO players will want to enjoy. Some of this info will require updating as parts of the event go live around the world. Be sure to check back as it begins in your time zone for the latest information.

When does the ‘A Very Slow Discover’ Event Start and End

The ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ event will begin on Tuesday, June 8th at 10am in your local time zone. It’s a shorter event, only running for a few days. It ends at 8pm on Sunday, June 13th. All of the bonuses listed below will be active throughout, so make sure you know what’s coming so you can take full advantage.

What are the Bonuses During ‘A Very Slow Discovery’

Here’s everything going on during the ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ event in Pokémon GO.

A Slowpoke themed Collection Challenge Rewards exclusive Slowpoke Forever avatar shirt, 30 Ultra Balls, and 3,000 XP

Event exclusive Field Research

Galarian Slowpoke debut

Mega Slowbro debut

Slowpoke inspired items in in-game shop

Slowpoke inspired stickers in gifts

Event exclusive free item box 20 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls, and a King’s Rock



Along with this will come a new set of boosted spawns in the wild. See those below.

Which Pokémon Will Spawn in the Wild During ‘A Very Slow Discovery’

Here’s which Pokémon will be spawning more frequently in the wild during the event.

Slowpoke (can be shiny)

Slowbro

Slakoth (can be shiny)

Vigoroth

Gulpin

Spoink (can be shiny)

Expect this section to get the most updates as the ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ event rolls out around the world.

Which Pokémon are in Raids During ‘A Very Slow Discovery’

Raids have also seen some introductions and debuts, including the launch of Mega Slowbro. Here’s what to expect.

One-Star Raids Galarian Slowpoke Alolan Grimer (can be shiny) Shellder (can be shiny) Shinx (can be shiny) Timburr (can be shiny)

Three-Star Raids Snorlax (can be shiny) Slowking Slaking Toxicroak

Five-Star Raids Regirock Regice Registeel

Mega Raids Mega Slowbro



And that’s our A Very Slow Discovery event guide for Pokémon GO. Be sure to check back soon for any updates. And good luck getting all the Galarian Slowpoke you can while they’re easily available.