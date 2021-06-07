Pokémon GO – A Very Slow Discovery Field Research Tasks and Rewards

The A Very Slow Discovery event has started to roll out to Pokémon GO players around the world, bringing lots of slow, steady fun with it, including a bunch of new Field Research tasks and rewards. With Slowpoke encounters and Slowbro Mega Energy available as rewards, you’ll want to grab a few from nearby PokéStops while the event is available. To help you decide which of them might be worth seeking out, and which you can delete when you get it, here’s all of the ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ Field Research tasks and Rewards for Pokémon GO in June 2021.

A Very Slow Discovery Field Research Tasks and Rewards – June 2021

Here’s all of the currently identified event exclusive Field Research tasks for the ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ event in Pokémon GO. This runs from June 8th until the 13th, so watch for these to appear in your Research menu and try to complete them if you want to receive the reward. All Slowpoke encounters except for Galarian form can be shiny, so it’s a nice chance at adding another Shiny to your collection.

Note: (S) means the encounter can be shiny

Catch 8 Psychic-type Pokémon – Slowpoke (S)

Catch 8 Water-type Pokémon – Slowpoke (S)

Win a raid in under 10 minutes – Slakoth (S)

Give your Buddy 3 Treats – Gulpin

Evolve a Pokémon – a King’s Rock

Evolve a Slowpoke – 10 Slowbro Mega Energy

Along with new Field Research comes a short but sweet Collection Challenge, so see how to complete that in the linked guide. And check out our full event guide for more on the ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ event as a whole.

And that’s all of the ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ Field Research tasks and Rewards for Pokémon GO in June 2021. You’ll definitely want to focus on the evolve a Slowpoke task since it gives you the new Mega Energy.