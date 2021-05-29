Pokémon GO – Special Weekend May 2021 Research Tasks and Rewards

If you were lucky enough to get yourself a ticket then it’s finally time for the Special Weekend May 2021 event in Pokémon GO. Select players in the US and Mexico will be getting the new Timed Research, along with some additional bonuses starting on Saturday, May 29th at midnight. They’ll then have until 11:59pm on Sunday the 30th to complete it. And with some great rewards, you’ll certainly want to get it finished up. To help, here’s the Special Weekend – May 2021 Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon GO.

Special Weekend – May 2021 Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Below is a list of all of the tasks you need to complete to finish the new Special Weekend – May 2021 Timed Research, which can be found on the Today View of the research menu. However, this is exclusive to the US, Mexico, and Japan, and only for those who were able to get a ticket. Once you have that activated you just need to wait until midnight on May 29th for it to activate. You can then start working on the tasks listed below, and hopefully complete it so you receive all of the rewards, including the two Deino encounters.

Note: (S) means the encounter can be shiny. Also, when a task says to use an Incense you can activate a Mystery Box instead if you prefer.

Stage 1 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 2,000 XP

Catch 15 Pokémon – Eevee encounter (S)

Give your buddy 3 treats – an Incense

Rewards: a Lucky Egg, Deino encounter (S), 1,000 Stardust

Stage 2 of 4

Make 10 Nice Throws – 2,000 XP

Catch 3 Pokémon – Eevee encounter (S)

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Swirlix Candy

Rewards: an Incense, Swirlix encounter, 1,000 Stardust

Stage 3 of 4

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws – 2,000 XP

Catch 15 Pokémon – Eevee encounter (S)

Use an Incense – 10 Spritzee Candy

Rewards: a Star Piece, Spritzee encounter, 1,000 Stardust

Stage 4 of 4

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Rewards: 5,000 XP, Deino encounter (S), 1,000 Stardust

And that’s all of the Pokémon GO Special Weekend – May 2021 Timed Research tasks and rewards.