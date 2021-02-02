Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Ticket – How to Choose Red or Green Version

The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event is just around the corner, with fans anxiously awaiting the massive event that will take place on February 20th, 2021. Niantic has hyped this as one of the biggest events of the year, with smaller celebrations that have all led up to this day. But to get the most out of it you need a ticket, and that ticket comes in two flavors. The time to choose is fast approaching, so here’s how to choose Red or Green version for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket.

How to Choose Red or Green Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Ticket

As of now the ability to choose has not been unlocked, but it will be soon. Niantic has even teased this feature as of late so it should be here before you know it. When it arrives you will likely get a notification from Pokémon GO to log in and choose your ticket version. But when that happens you might wonder how to do it. The process is simple and easy, as described already by Niantic. Here’s how to choose Red or Green versions of the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Ticket.

Open Pokémon GO

Tap the Poké Ball icon

Select Items

Scroll to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Ticket

Tap it

A pop up will offer Red or Green as an option

Tap the one you want and confirm

Be careful, this cannot be undone

And that’s how to choose Red or Green version for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket. The choise is critical for what you get out of the event, so we have crafted a complete guide on the differences and which ticket you should choose. Check it out if you need help deciding. Then come back for more when the event is live as we’ll have full guides for everything you might need.