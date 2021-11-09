Pokémon Go Turtwig Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Turtwig, Schedule, and Bonuses

Turtwig is the first Sinnoh starter to receive its own Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour ahead of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s launch later this month. This event means you’ll be able to find an abundance of the Grass-type to stock up on Turtwig candies and get that 2x Stardust boost while it’s active.

When is Turtwig Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go?

The Turtwig Spotlight Hour will occur from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time on Tuesday, November 16. For this period, the world of Pokémon GO will be overflowing with the Grass-type starter, so it’s the perfect time to collect them all and create your perfect Torterra. The fully evolved Grass/Ground-type is a big hitter in the Great League, making it a must for any avid trainer.

Make sure to stock up on Razz Berries, Pinap Berries and of course Pokéballs ahead of the Spotlight Hour, so you’re not wasting any time looking for items. There will be a whole week between this event and the forthcoming Chimchar community day, so more than enough time to replenish your consumables.

Can Turtwig be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Turtwig will be available during the Spotlight Hour on November 16. While not guaranteed, unlike other Spotlight Hour events, the increase in spawns of Turtwig does increase the likelihood of finding a Shiny. Be sure to interact with every Turtwig you can find on the map to help out your chances.

If you are shiny hunting, it’s worth using an Incense as well as the previously mentioned items to increase your chance even further of finding a Shiny Turtwig. Of course, this goes for both forthcoming Chimchar and Piplup events also, so November is the perfect opportunity for Shiny hunters looking to add the fourth-generation starters to their collection.

That’s the lowdown on getting your hands on Turtwig during the upcoming Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Also, make sure to check out our dedicated page for all the up-to-date news and guides for Niantic’s hit AR title.

Pokémon GO is available now on Android and iOS.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2021