Pokemon Go – Unova Week Shiny Guide

Everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Univa Week all in one place. This is the last Ultra Week bonus unlocked from Go Fest 2020, so better arm yourself with what you need to know to find some rare shiny Pokemon!

Not everything you can catch during Unova Week can be shiny, so I make sure to show you which Pokemon have had their shiny form previously or newly available with an asterisk*.

Times

Unova Week starts on Friday the 14th of August at 1p.m. and ends on Friday the 21st of August at 1p.m. PDT (GMT – 7).

Raids

5 Star

Genesect*

4 Star

Alolan Marowak*

Stoutland

Garbodor

3 Star

Amoonguss

Palpitoad

Liepard

2 Star

Darumaka

Ferroseed

Roggenrola*

Stunfisk

Whirlipede

1 Star

Cottonee

Dwebble*

Klink*

Petilil

Timburr*

Eggs

7km Eggs received from gifts during the event time can hatch any of the following:

Cottonee

Darumaka

Emolga

Minccino*

Pidove*

Sewaddle

Woobat*

Of those hatches, there are three new evolution lines: Cottonee can evolve into Whimsicott, and Sewaddle can evolve into Swadloon, then Leavanny. Emolga has no evolutions and will likely be hatching at a much lower rate than the others. None of these three new Unova Pokemon can be shiny.

Bouffalant is also released specifically into the New York area and will be available in eggs from that area.

Research Tasks

Win a Raid: Roggonrola*

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon: Drilbur, Lillipup*, Patrat*, or Purrloin

All Spawns

Blitzle

Bouffalant (only in NY)

Cottonee

Dwebble*

Emolga

Karrablast

Lillipup*

Oshawott

Patrat*

Purrloin

Roggenrola*

Sewaddle

Shelmet

Snivy

Tepig

*Shinies currently released in the game.

Advice

My recommendation would be to focus on going out at searching for the rare Pokemon you want like Emolga, Sewaddle, and Cottonee. 7km eggs can be unreliable at hatching the Pokemon you really want, and this time there are no Pokemon exclusive to eggs. Try to find the research quests that reward with Unova Pokemon for more chances at shinies with high appraisal. Prioritize raiding for Pokemon that have their shiny form available. The more Pokemon you can check, the more chances you have at a shiny, just remember to stay safe and social distance.

Go Fest 2020 make up day is also coming up on Sunday, check out the highlights that are worth revisiting!