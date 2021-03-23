Pokémon GO Weather Week Timed Research Tasks and Rewards (Today Menu)

It’s time for Weather Week in Pokémon GO which means it’s also time to complete a new set of Timed Research. This free set of objectives offers some great bonuses for players to enjoy. And since you have a week to complete it, you have a good chance at finishing it up. But with the event split in half for some things, you’ll want to be sure you follow along with all the tasks your assigned. To help, here’s all of the Pokémon GO Weather Week Timed Research tasks and rewards.

Weather Week Timed Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokémon GO

Below we break down all of the tasks you have to complete to finish the Weather Week Timed Research which can be found in the Today menu in Pokémon GO. Each step along the way offers its own reward, with a full set of rewards in each of the four stages. We have them all listed below so check it out and make sure you finish up before the event ends on Monday, March 29th at 8pm local time.

Note: (S) indicates the encounter can be shiny

UPDATE: We’ll be updating the tasks below as they become available in the game. If it is still incomplete just check back soon for the full list.

Stage 1 of 4

Catch 10 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon – Rainy Form Castform encounter (S)

Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon – 200 Stardust

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – Psyduck encounter (S)

Rewards: Wailmer encounter (S), 5 Poké Balls, and 500 XP

Stage 2 of 4

Catch 15 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon – Rainy Form Castform encounter (S)

Power up Pokémon 7 times – 3 Pinap Berries

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts – a Pokémon encounter

Rewards: a Pokémon encounter, 7 Poké Balls, and 500 XP

Stage 3 of 4

TBD

Rewards:

Stage 4 of 4

TBD

Rewards:

So that’s all of the Pokémon GO Weather Week Timed Research tasks and rewards. Every event offers its own set of bonuses and research. Be sure to check out our full event guide if you have other questions or want to be sure you get the most out of this unique celebration.