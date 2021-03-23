Pokémon GO Weather Week Event Guide – Everything you Need to Know

It’s Weather Week in Pokémon GO which means…wait, what does that mean? What even is Weather Week? What are the bonuses and what will players be doing? There’s a lot of questions left to be answered about the latest event for the popular mobile game. We’ve broken it all down for you below in our Pokémon GO Weather Week event guide, giving you everything you need to know all in one place.

Pokémon GO Weather Week Event Guide

Weather Week is a somewhat small event in relation to others we’ve seen lately in Pokémon GO, and yet it’s also more complex than many others. This is due to its theme, centered around both Rainy and Windy weather. The event is split in half to accomodate both weather patterns, with Pokémon that are boosted by each appearing more frequently in the wild during their window. Catching any weather boosted Pokémon will also yield extra Stardust

Along with this comes the introduction of Shiny Rainy Form Castform and a bunch of the usual event exclusive extras. These include a new set of Timed Research and more Field Research tasks with event themed rewards. There’s also a new set of spring themed avatar items in the in-game shop. So those are the basics, now let’s explain what each means and more.

When is Weather Week, When does it Begin and End

Weather Week begins in Pokémon GO on Wednesday March 24th at 10am and ends on Monday, March 28th at 8pm, all local time. But unlike other events that begin and end in the same way, this one flips halfway. The first half from March 24th until March 27th at 10am is focused on Pokémon that are boosted by Rainy weather. Then from March 27th at 10am until March 29th at 8pm Pokémon that enjoy Windy weather will become the focus. See more below.

What Bonuses are There During Weather Week

No matter which Pokémon are spawning in the wild, or what day it is during the event you’ll have a few things that are always active. These bonuses include the usual stuff, like a new set of Timed Research to complete (see our guide on that when it is available). There will also be themed Field Research tasks to collect and complete.

On top of this, players will receive extra Stardust whenever they catch a Pokémon that is being boosted by the weather. So watch for those swirling white clouds if you’re needing more Stardust to power up your characters.

What Pokémon Spawn in the Wild During Weather Week

We break down all the intricacies of which Pokémon spawn when for Weather Week right here. However, the short and sweet version is below . (S) means the Pokémon can be shiny…

Weather Week Spawns – March 24 at 10am to March 27 at 10am

Rainy Form Castform (S)

Wingull (S)

Ducklett

Vaporeon

Lotad (S)

Stunfisk

Weather Week Spawns – March 27 at 10am to March 29 at 8pm

Rainy Form Castform (S)

Wingull (S)

Ducklett

Skarmory (S)

Taillow (S)

Pidove (S)

What Pokémon Hatch from Eggs During Weather Week

Along with new wild spawns comes a new addition to the egg pool. The following can hatch from 5km eggs received from Poké Stops during the Weather Week event. (S) = shiny capable

Psyduck (S)

Poliwag (S)

Swablu (S)

Drifloon (S)

Mantyke

Tympole

Ducklett

What Pokémon are in Raids During Weather Week

The raid pool will also be shaken up, but only slightly. Here are the Weather Week event raid battles…

One-Star Raids Slowpoke (S) Tynamo

Three-Star Raids Swellow Pelipper

Five-Star Raids Thundurus (Therian)

Mega Raids Mega Houndoom Mega Manectric Mega Abomasnow



And that’s our Pokémon GO Weather Week event guide. Be sure to check back for any possible updates as the event rolls out around the world.