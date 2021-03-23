Pokémon GO Weather Week – Which Pokémon Spawn When and on What Days

The latest Pokémon GO event is about to begin with Weather Week. This unique celebration focuses on Pokémon that appear more frequently during Rainy or Windy weather, but only on certain days. There’s two distinct groups with unique sets of Pokémon that will spawn in the wild, even if the weather doesn’t match up. So let’s break it down in an easier to digest format. Here’s our Pokémon GO guide explaing which Pokémon spawn when and on what days during Weather Week.

NOTE: All Pokémon listed below that can be shiny will be marked with (S)

Which Pokémon Spawn When and on What Days During Weather Week

Weather Week lasts from Wednesday, March 24th at 10am until Monday, March 29th at 8pm all in your local time. The following Pokémon will spawn more frequently in the wild throughout the event.

Rainy Form Castform (S)

Wingull (S)

Ducklett

However, this event is split in half basically, with the first part dedicated to Rainy weather boosted Pokémon and the second focused on Windy weather. Below you’ll find lists of each of these sets, which may require updates as the event rolls out around the world. So check back when things kick off near you and be ready for the weather swap on Saturday, March 27th.

Weather Week – March 24, 10am to March 27, 10am Pokémon Spawns

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild from Wednesday, March 24th at 10am until Saturday, March 27th at 10am local time. Some will continue to appear in the second half, as shown above.

Rainy Form Castform (S)

Wingull (S)

Ducklett

Vaporeon

Lotad (S)

Stunfisk

Weather Week – March 27 at 10am to March 29 at 8pm Pokémon Spawns

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild from Saturday, March 27th at 10am until Monday, March 29th at 8pm local time.

Rainy Form Castform (S)

Wingull (S)

Ducklett

Skarmory (S)

Taillow (S)

Pidove (S)

And that’s which Pokémon spawn when and on what days during Pokémon GO Weather Week.