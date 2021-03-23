Pokémon GO – How to Get Shiny Rainy Form Castform During Weather Week

It’s time for Weather Week in Pokémon GO, and just like so many celebrations in the past this one comes with a brand new shiny Pokémon to catch. And of course, for an event focused around weather there’s no better shiny than Castform. But while the base form has been available before, his weather impacted alternates haven’t. That changes this week, but on for one. Here’s how to get Shiny Rainy Form Castform during Weather Week in Pokémon GO.

How to Get Shiny Rainy Form Castform in Pokémon GO

Released as part of the Weather Week event, you need to wait for it to begin before expecting to see Shiny Castform in his Rainy Form. You can see all the details in our full Weather Week event guide, but keep reading for specific tips on how to get this newest Shiny Castform for yourself.

There will be many ways to find and catch Shiny Rainy Form Castform during Weather Week in Pokémon GO, so let’s break them all down.

Find one in the wild

Encounter from Field Research

Encounter from Timed Research

We have guides for some of these and will link them as soon as they are availble, so be sure to reference those if you need assistance. As far as tips, the wild encounters are likely your best bet, as Rainy Form Castform will be spawning frequently in the wild during Weather Week.

You can raise your chances by using Incense, which should up the amount of event Pokémon you see. Otherwise the Timed Research offers a number of encounters, all with a good chance of being shiny, so be sure to check out our guide and complete it to get all of the rewards. Otherwise you’re stuck waiting for a Poké Stop to give you an event Field Research task, which you then have to complete to see if you’re lucky enough to get a Shiny Castform (Rainy Form).

So those are our tips and tricks for how to get Shiny Rainy Form Castform during Weather Week in Pokémon GO. Good luck and check out our other guides if you need help with anything else about the event.