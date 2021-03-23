It’s time for Weather Week in Pokémon GO which means a bunch of new Field Research to enjoy. With the entire event centered around Rainy and Windy weather, the tasks and rewards are all focused on the same. You’ll be catching lots of Pokémon that are usually boosted by these weather patterns, with rewards ranging from Rainy Form Castform, to other water and similar type characters. To help you decide which are worth completing and which can be deleted, here’s our Pokémon GO Weather Week Field Research guide with all fo the tasks and rewards.

Weather Week Field Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokémon GO

Here’s all the Weather Week event exclusive Field Research tasks with the cooresponding reward if it gives you a Pokémon encounter. We’ll be updating these throughout the event, so check back for more if you get one you don’t see on the list now.

Catch 5 Flying-type Pokémon – Swablu (S)

Catch 7 Water-type Pokémon – Tympole

Catch 7 Flying, Psychic, or Dragon-type Pokémon – Rainy Form Castform (S)

Catch 7 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon – Rainy Form Castform (S)

Note: (S) indicates an encounter that can be shiny.

So you’ll be doing a lot of Pokémon catching for the next week, to be sure. Of course with extra Stardust for each catch, you likely won’t be complaining. Still, be sure to clear out spots for more Field Research by completing what you have or deleting what you don’t want. And keep an eye out for Shiny Rainy Form Castform while they’re more easily caught.

And that’s all of the Pokémon GO Weather Week Field Research tasks and rewards. Some of these will be easier to complete in the first or second half, which focus on Rainy and Windy weather boosted characters, respectively. Check out our full event guide for more details on this and everything going on during the entire celebration.