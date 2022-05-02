Pokemon GO Wingull Spotlight Hour Guide: Can Wingull Be Shiny?

The newest Spotlight Hour coming to Pokemon GO brings Wingull into the limelight for the day! Being introduced in the Hoenn region, players soon fell in love with this Pokemon, and its evolution, Pelipper. Spotlight Hour takes place from 6 pm to 7 pm local time every Tuesday with a new face having their turn in the spotlight every time. Wingull will be available on May 2nd.

May 2 Spotlight Hour Guide for Pokemon GO, Can Wingull Be Shiny?

If you can get your hands on a Wingull during the Spotlight Hour, you’ll receive 2x the normal Catch Candy than you would normally, making the evolution tree a much easier feat to achieve during these events. Since Wingull requires 50 Candy to evolve into Pelipper, you’ll be able to get this done much faster than normal.

For those that are looking to get their hands on another Shiny Pokemon to add to their collection, you’re in luck! Wingull does have a chance to be Shiny during the Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO! Since there will be an enhanced number of spawns for this flying-type Pokemon, you’ll have a greater chance of getting your hands on a Shiny.

You’ll know that you’ve come across a Shiny when you see the different coloration on their wings, going from the normal blue stripe on their wing to light green. This will also transfer over if you do evolve Wingull, so you won’t have to worry about losing this new coloration.

Best Stats for Wingull in Pokemon GO

Here are the normal stats for Wingull in Pokemon GO:

Max CP: 765

Max HP: 106

Attack: 106

Defense: 61

Stamina: 120

While Wingull is not the strongest Pokemon around, they do boast a large list of strengths, as they will only take 63% damage from these types of attacks:

Fighting

Bug

Steel

Fire

Water

Ground

However, they will take more damage from these types of attacks, since they are a hybrid Water/Flying-type:

Electric – 256% Damage

Rock – 160%

You’ll also be able to check into their overall IV Ranking, which means that they’re trained properly in Attack, Defense, and Stamina. If you have a Wingull with Perfect IVs you’ll see their CP increase as follows:

Level 15: 328

Level 20: 437

Level 30: 656

Level 40: 765

Thankfully, Pelipper fares quite a bit better in the long run, so making sure that you’re catching as many Wingull as possible to evolve it would add a valuable member to your team.

Make sure you’re checking in next week for our Spotlight Hour info about Numel, and his 2x Transfer Candy Bonus!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.