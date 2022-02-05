Among the many Pokémon players can add to their roster in Pokémon Legends Arceus, the legendary genies, Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus, are considered some of the best, thanks to their ability to deal with many of the game’s top tiers. With that said, we will now tell you how to add the legendary genies, Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus to your squad in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Catch Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You can get all the legendary genies by taking part in the game’s 94th Request: ”Incarnate Forces Of Hisui”, which can only be triggered after completing the 26th main mission. To trigger the mission, you just need to head to the Galaxy’s HQ and talk to Cogita. Once you do that, you can catch Thundurus by heading to Cobalt Coastlands during a thunderstorm. Once there, you just need to head to the sea area between Sand’s Reach and Lunker’s Lair, where you will be able to find the Pokémon. Landorus, on the other hand, can be caught on Obsidian Fieldlands, more specifically on Ramanas Island. Lastly, you can catch Tornadus by heading to the Alabaster Icelands, more specifically to Bonechil Wastes, but only during a heavy snowstorm. It’s important to point out that to capture them you will have to chase all three through their respective areas. To do that, we recommend that you bring a few Mudbals with you.

After catching all three of them and raising their research-level all the way to 10, you just head back to Cogita to unlock Enamorus’ location. you can check out a step-by-step guide into how to get the legendary Fairy/flying type in Pokémon Legends Arceus, here.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.

- This article was updated on February 5th, 2022