Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Enamorus

Among the many Pokémon present in Pokémon Legends Arceus, the legendary Fairy/flying type Enamorus is considered one of the best, as she is e capable of facing many powerhouses head-on, thanks to her extremely high Attack. With that said, and to make sure that you can catch the Pokémon as fast as possible, we will now tell you where to catch Enamorus in Pokémon Legends Arceus, as well as how to change between her two available forms.

Where to Catch Enamorus in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You can catch Enamorous in Pokémon Legends Arceus during the game’s 94th Request: ”Incarnate Forces Of Hisui”, which you can only trigger after completing the game’s 36th Main Mission, ”Seeking the Remaining Plates”. If you already completed the main mission, you can trigger the request by heading to the HQ and talking to Cogita. After talking to her, you need to catch Thundurus, Landorus, and Tornados. You can check out where to catch the legendary genies here.

After catching all three, you need to level their research-level all the way to 10. Once you do that, go to Cogita, now on Ancient Retreat. After talking to her you will be able to catch Enamorus, who will now be on Scarlet Bog, on the Crimson Mirelands. After catching Enamotrous, you can get the Reveal Glass, which can be used to change the form of not only Enamorous but also that of Thundurus, Landorus, and Tornadus, by talking to Cogita again.

To recap, here’s how to unlock and where to catch Enamorous in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Complete ”Seeking the Remaining Plates”.

Trigger ”Incarnate Forces Of Hisui”.

Catch Thundurus, Landorus, and Tornadus.

Raise their Research level to 10.

Find Cogita on Ancient Retreat.

Go to Scarlet Bog.

Find and capture Enamorous.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 5th, 2022