Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Lucario

Check out where to catch Lucario in Pokémon Legends Arceus

January 27th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

lucario-Pokemon-Legends-Arceus

Pokémon Legends Arceus is here and many players cannot wait to jump into what looks to be a well-needed breath of fresh air to the franchise, as well as one of the best game’s ever released for the Nintendo Switch. With that said, Legends Arceus players can add a wide array of different Pokémon to their squads as they explore the region of Hisui and complete the new Pokédex. Now, to help you complete your Pokédex and form your dream team as fast as possible, here’s where you can catch Lucario in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Where to Catch Lucario in Pokémon Legends Arceus

Currently, it is possible to find a wild Lucario in the area south of Snowfall Hot Spring, located on Alabaster Icelands, but that seems to be an extremely rare occurrence. You can also find an Alpha version of Lucario on Icebond Falls, also located on Alabaster Icelands. With that said, the easiest way to add Lucario to your roster can be done by catching and evolving a Riolu.

Where to Catch and How to Evolve your Riolu into a Lucario

You can catch a Riolu by going to Alabaster Icelands and then heading to either a pond located south of Snowfall Hot Spring or to Icebond Falls, where you can easily spot a wild Riolu. After getting a Riolu, you can evolve them into a Lucario by raising their friendship level, which can be done by battling or giving them items, during the daytime. After doing that, you will be able to evolve them into a Lucario by going to the menu and triggering the evolution.

To recap, here’s how to evolve your Riolu into a Lucario:

  • Go to Alabaster Icelands and capture a Riolu.
  • Raise their friendship level during the day.
  • Evolve them into a Lucario.

Now that you know where to catch Lucario in Pokémon Legends Arceus, don’t forget to check out where to catch Eevee, ChimcharPiplup, and Turtwig as well as where to catch the Generation four Dark-type Mythical Pokémon Darkrai in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2022

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Cherrim Pokemon legends arceus Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Cherrim
Pokémon Legends Arceus gives its players the opportunity to catch a wide variety of Pokémon scattered throughout the region of...
Attack of the Fanboy
Togepi Pokemon legends arceus Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Togepi
Check out where to catch Togepi in Pokémon Legends Arceus
Attack of the Fanboy
Eevee legends arceus Pokemon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Eevee
Check out where to catch Eevee in Pokémon Legends Arceus
Attack of the Fanboy
Chimchar Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Chimchar
Check out where to catch Chimchar in Pokémon Legends Arceus
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy