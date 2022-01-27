Pokémon Legends Arceus is here and many players cannot wait to jump into what looks to be a well-needed breath of fresh air to the franchise, as well as one of the best game’s ever released for the Nintendo Switch. With that said, Legends Arceus players can add a wide array of different Pokémon to their squads as they explore the region of Hisui and complete the new Pokédex. Now, to help you complete your Pokédex and form your dream team as fast as possible, here’s where you can catch Lucario in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Where to Catch Lucario in Pokémon Legends Arceus

Currently, it is possible to find a wild Lucario in the area south of Snowfall Hot Spring, located on Alabaster Icelands, but that seems to be an extremely rare occurrence. You can also find an Alpha version of Lucario on Icebond Falls, also located on Alabaster Icelands. With that said, the easiest way to add Lucario to your roster can be done by catching and evolving a Riolu.

Where to Catch and How to Evolve your Riolu into a Lucario

You can catch a Riolu by going to Alabaster Icelands and then heading to either a pond located south of Snowfall Hot Spring or to Icebond Falls, where you can easily spot a wild Riolu. After getting a Riolu, you can evolve them into a Lucario by raising their friendship level, which can be done by battling or giving them items, during the daytime. After doing that, you will be able to evolve them into a Lucario by going to the menu and triggering the evolution.

To recap, here’s how to evolve your Riolu into a Lucario:

Go to Alabaster Icelands and capture a Riolu.

Raise their friendship level during the day.

Evolve them into a Lucario.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2022